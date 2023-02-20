Maypharm CO, LTD., launched a new CE filler: Multi-layered Phasic Hyaluronic Acid with lidocaine and CE approved MayFill Filler

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm, a brand holder of such popular products as Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna, Eyebella, has been busy with developing new products in Aestheticians market. Metoo Fill is the first CE approved filler made by Maypharm and it is loved by customers for its Excellent Volume and High Viscosity with price compatibility. Clinically Proven, Metoo Fill experienced a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee the fillers' performance stays incredible. Metoo Fill has official distributors in such countries as UK, Thailand, Indonesia, Latvia and others. Maypharm's new filler MayFill contains Multi-layered Phasic Hyaluronic Acid based with new R2 Technology (Rotation and Revolution), and lidocaine for comfortable application, unlike Metoo Fill (CE).

Hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in the body, works by holding onto water within the skin and increasing the skin's volume. MayFill HA filler should be easy to modify because it reacts quickly to enzymes and normalize unsatisfactory results. The result is smoother, firmer, and more youthful looking skin that can help to erase the years away. Plus, compared to other treatments or devices there is a relatively low risk with minimal downtime and quicker recovery.

In Multi-layered Phasic hyaluronic acid fillers two layers exist together in the body creating even more natural results over time. That reduces the situation in which cross-linked particles with relatively high recovery power come into direct contact with the treatment area and become unnatural.

In addition, Mayfill has lowered the incidence of edema. If there is insufficient hydration, edema makes it difficult to predict the procedure, resulting in low patient satisfaction. Mayfill provides sufficient hydration and can be used to contour and sculpt areas of the face, such as the cheekbones, lips, or chin, to create a more symmetrical and balanced look. There are three types of MayFill: Volume, Deep and Light. They are also customizable, so you can choose the amount of product injected and the type of product to use depending on your desired results.

After success on Asian, UK, Middle East and US market Maypharm continues its growing on African and Southern American market discovering distributors for Sedy fill, Metox, MayFill and Mennus.

