EXPANDING INNOVATIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF X-PAC EXPANDABLE LATERAL CAGE SYSTEM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations, Inc. (EI), a spinal implant company that designs NON-SCREW based expandable cage technology, announced today that the company has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the X-PAC Expandable Lateral Cage System (X-PAC LLIF). This approval marks a significant addition to the company's expandable product portfolio which also includes the company's flagship X-PAC Expandable Posterior Cage System (X-PAC TLIF).
Dr. K. Brandon Strenge, Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky, said, "The X-PAC Expandable Lateral Cage System is the first implant I have seen that addresses the core principals of lateral lumbar interbody fusion. The maximized posterior expansion facilitates indirect decompression, the open architecture ensures a bridging bone fusion, and the multiple lordotic options allow proper implant selection for restoration of sagittal balance. These benefits, coupled with the ability to insert the cage at a nominal height, then dial it up via controlled expansion, make X-PAC Lateral an exciting and beneficial technology to offer my patients moving forward."
Expanding Innovations, Inc. (EI) will feature the new X-PAC Expandable Lateral and X-PAC Expandable Posterior Cage Systems at these upcoming 2023 events:
- AAOS Annual Meeting- March 7-11th, visit booth #4259
- Spine Summit Annual Meeting- March 16-18th, visit booth #229
Expanding Innovations, Inc. (EI) is committed to facilitating better patient care by solving the most challenging clinical problems faced by today's spine surgeons. EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage technology that would eliminate the incidence of post-op cage collapse. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. By replacing the traditional inner screw with a powerful, continuous lifting mechanism, supported by robust, unidirectional locking teeth, the X-PAC Cage alleviates the concern of post-op cage collapse. The Expanding Innovations (EI) portfolio includes the X-PAC Expandable Lateral & Posterior Cage Systems, as well as active development of X-PAC ALIF, ATP & ENDO platforms. For more information, please visit www.expandinginnovations.com.
