Manufacturers Join to Improve the US Economy

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers across the country are joining together to improve the US economy by domestically producing products and promoting them on an exciting new platform that showcases products made in the USA.

MadeInUSA.com (PRNewsfoto/MadeInUSA.com) (PRNewswire)

MadeInUSA.com offers US manufacturers a robust platform to promote products through an easy-to-use vendor portal which allows manufacturers to upload product images, pricing, and descriptions for FREE.

While there is no cost to join, the rewards are significant. MadeInUSA.com offers a drop-ship model, and collects and pays all sales tax and shipping costs. The manufacturers only need to do what they do best, which is build and ship products.

Products may be listed as "Made in USA", "Made in USA with Domestic and Global Components", or "Assembled in the USA", and businesses may identify as Minority, Women, Veteran, or Small Businesses owned, which can increase eligibility for grants and tax benefits.

Online sales account for $792 Billion dollars per year and are growing at a rate of 9% annually. As citizens are more aware of our dependence on foreign goods, many Americans prefer to buy domestically produced products. Patriotic consumers will have the opportunity to vote with their dollars in this one-stop marketplace and MadeInUSA.com could be one of the keys to keeping dollars and jobs in this country. Reminding consumers that, "The Power of Change is in your Pocket" is a goal at MadeInUSA.com . They are mission-driven to strengthen our nation through improving our economic future.

Manufacturers are invited to preview the MadeInUSA.com demo site to see the benefits for producers and consumers. Investor inquiries are welcome, as well. They are building their incredible variety of products and plan to fully launch for consumers later this year.

Be part of the growing movement of business leaders who are ensuring a strong manufacturing base for our nation. Manufacturers and vendors can join in this exciting opportunity by visiting https://madeinusa.com/vendor to apply.

For other questions or investor inquiries, contact Sales@MadeInUSA.com .

Press Contact:

media@madeinusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MadeInUSA.com LLC