Bloomberg Trading Challenge Attracts 4,500 Students Globally

Students globally learn real-world investing skills on the Bloomberg Terminal

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students across 35 countries competed in the 2022 Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, testing their skills on investing $1 million virtual USD. The global event is supported by the research and analytics of the Bloomberg Terminal, used by top investors worldwide.

The Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge tests students annually on generating the highest relative profit and loss return (P&L) via the Bloomberg Terminal, located in the university's Bloomberg Finance Lab. Each team is accompanied by a faculty advisor.

This year, 948 teams invested a total of $785,061,647 of virtual cash over 4,469 individual stocks. The winning team was University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, which was able to generate a relative profit of $305,644. Regional winners include: University of the Incarnate Word in North America, Universidad Marista de Merida in South and Central America, New York University - Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and Africa, and Nanyang Technological University in Asia and Australasia.

"We have previously used the Bloomberg Terminals at our University for several assignments and research, but the 2022 Global Trading Challenge helped us discover further capabilities," said Xiaohan Yu, Shuyue Li, Junyu Kang, and Libo Chen, the winning team of four. "We benefited from Bloomberg's powerful database to obtain reliable data, valuable information from financial markets, and to backtest our trading strategies."

Emily Perrucci, Bloomberg Global Head of User Support said, "Bloomberg is proud to provide financial education and access to students around the globe, a role we have played for over 20 years. Students are gaining the hands-on experience needed to work in the financial industry."

In addition to the challenge, Bloomberg offers access to two certifications: Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) course, and a new course on Environmental Social Governance (ESG). Both courses provide self-paced modules that deliver guidance on how to navigate financial markets.

"I am very delighted to see our students from the University of Southampton Business School win this year's Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge after fierce competition with about 950 teams from around the world," said Dr. Mohamed Bakoush, Faculty Advisor at University of Southampton. "We integrate Bloomberg in the teaching of various courses and programmes at SBS. Winning the 2022 Global Trading Challenge is another testament for the strength of the experiential learning approach that we follow at SBS."

For more information on Bloomberg for Education, click here.

About Bloomberg for Education

Bloomberg for Education helps universities incorporate the Bloomberg Terminal into their academic programs to better prepare students for the global job market. Universities around the globe use Bloomberg to bring the real world of finance into the classroom, providing students with access to the same information platform used by leading decision makers in business, finance and government.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

