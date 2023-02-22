Rev Up Your HR Software: Tekpon's Pickup for 2023 is Here

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the US market registered a $30 Billion loss in unused software licenses and products. The main problem with this was that on the market, many products offer the same solution, yet businesses and people need to learn how to choose the right one for them. Considering the context, Tekpon, a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste by helping companies choose a better tool for their needs.

Human Resources(HR) is not only the department that hires people but is the bridge between people and management in a company. And when your company starts to grow, the HR people will have more tasks and processes. The handy solution for your company and the department is to use an HR system that can help them streamline and automate many HR-related tasks, leading to cost savings, improved accuracy, better decision-making, enhanced communication, compliance, and better employee experiences. The HR software industry is growing, and thus there are many solutions. We made our picks for 2023 to help your company grow and make the recruitment process more manageable.

Top Human Resources(HR) for 2023:

Motivosity - motivosity.com

Category: Employee Engagement

Engagedly - engagedly.com

Category: Employee Performance Management

Zimyo - zimyo.com

Category: Employee Experience Platform

Fingercheck - fingercheck.com

Category: HR Management Platform

Multiplier - usemultiplier.com

Category: Compliance & Payroll Platform

TurboHire - turbohire.co

Category: Recruitment Management

Workable - workable.com

Category: Hiring Platform

Odoo - odoo.com

Category: HR Management Platform

Manatal - manatal.com

Category: AI Recruitment Platform

Lever - lever.co

Category: Talent Acquisition

Companies can discover all the software companies and products on Tekpon, depending on their needs, business models, and budget.

About Tekpon

Tekpon is a software marketplace born out of the genuine desire to help people change how they consume and purchase software products and services. Behind Tekpon is a team of enthusiastic tech lovers who want to allow users to boost their lives and businesses with the right software. Furthermore, its mission is to help people and businesses make the right software choice. Tekpon is the solution to all your software needs. If you don't believe it, visit https://tekpon.com/.

