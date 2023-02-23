AiRISTA Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA recognized as a "Leader" for second straight year.

AiRISTA, a global leader in real time location services (RTLS), today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a "Leader" in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. This is the second consecutive year AiRISTA has been recognized in the Leaders Quadrant. Click here for a copy of the full report.

"AiRISTA is honored to be recognized for a second consecutive year by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location services," said Sy Sajjad, CEO and founder of AiRISTA. "AiRISTA is committed to improving processes across the enterprise through location insights to your most trusted resources at work. We combine Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), cellular, Infrared (IR), passive RFID, and condition-sensing to improve efficiency, increase resource utilization, ensure process flow, and provide staff safety."

According to Gartner, "Vendors in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of their indoor location service solutions. Leaders will have the ability to provide complete and differentiating capabilities as part of their indoor location offerings. This includes global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to shape the market, maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers, and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

"Location insights have become foundational information as the number of tracked resources skyrockets," according to Sajjad. "Companies that prepare for an Internet of Things world are more likely to break away from their competition with more resilient processes and better efficiency, especially when using location data."

AiRISTA and its Unified Vision Solution is a dominant indoor location services platform, offered on-premises or in cloud as sofia Cloud platform.

Key Takeaways

AiRISTA is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services report for a second consecutive year.

AiRISTA solutions address resource utilization, improved process flow, automated condition sensing, and staff safety in some of the most demanding environments.

AiRISTA's Unified Vision Solution platform and hardware portfolio satisfy a broad variety of customer requirements with its breadth of RTLS offers.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmerman, 28 February 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo (salesinfo@airista.com).

