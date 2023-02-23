WeTrade Group: The Global Press Conference of "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" to be held in Xiamen on March 12

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that the global conference of "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" will be held at Wanda Realm Xiamen North Bay, marking the official global launch of new energy projects. This global conference also serves as an important milestone of WeTrade Group's journey in innovating and exploring the new energy industry.

About 500 people from government leading representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, investors of WeTrade, domestic agents of YCloud and important partners will participate in the conference, jointly witnessing the launch of the "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" project and the release of development layout of WeTrade's new energy industry.

The "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" new energy project is jointly led by five companies, incloud WeTrade Group, FHT Future Technology Ltd (FHTF), Daren Group, Fujian Super Solar Energy Technology Co., and Jinhua Lvchi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Utilizing the advanced technology and equipment of several companies, it helps Central Asian countries with rich energy resources to mend the energy technology gap and improve energy utilization rate.

At the conference, an off-grid new energy power equipment will be set up on the outdoor lawn site to demonstrate the equipment's advantages. At present, the power supply equipment is mainly used in caravans, remote mountain areas, communication base stations, etc. In the first phase, 15000 sets of equipment will be launched. Based on the daily output of 90 kilowatt-hours per set of equipment, the annual power generation of 15000 sets of equipment will reach 8.47 billion. More"Green Planet Renren Power Plant" products will be launched quarterly in the future.

Hechun Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,"With the continuous development of the economy in Central Asia, mending the energy gap and achieving the goal of carbon neutrality are the most important components of the energy development strategy of the Central Asian countries in the coming decades. Taking Kazakhstan as an example, the region has a wealth of solar, wind and water energy ready to be explored and utilized. According to statistics, 12 renewable energy projects have been put into operation in 2022, with a total power generation of 385 megawatts, a year-on-year increase of 20%. In 2023, 15 Renewable energy projects will be launched. The above data once again confirmed the development prospects of WeTrade 's new energy project. WeTrade Group also welcomes more partners to join the "Green Planet Renren Power Plant" new energy project to jointly promote the development of renewable energy in Central Asia! "

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay ,Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

