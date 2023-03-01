ZTE Nubia's first 3D•AI tablet: offers eyewear-free immersive 3D experiences & content creation

ZTE has partnered with Leia Inc., to jointly announce Nubia ' s first eyewear-free 3D • AI tablet at MWC 2023

Nubia has introduced the world's first 3D•AI tablet, featuring naturally immersive 3D experiences, content sharing and creation applications

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has partnered with Leia Inc., the world's leading 3D•AI technology developer, to jointly announce the world's first 3D•AI tablet - nubia Pad 3D, a new ecological product of its Nubia brand, at Mobile World Congress 2023. This innovative device features embedded technology that enables fully eyewear-free immersive 3D calling, streaming, and gaming experiences, as well as content sharing and creation applications. The company also unveiled other exciting products at the exhibition, including Nubia's first AR eyewear - nubia Neovision Glass, and a range of smart ecological products.

Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of ZTE Corporation and President of ZTE Mobile Devices, says: "ZTE, in partnership with Leia on 3D•AI technology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its 5G+3D offering. With this technology, users can eyewear-free enjoy a rich, natural 3D experience."

Cecilia Qvist, Leia's CEO, says: "3D has been there for a while but we are now enhancing the 3D viewing and content creation with the latest AI technologies. The AI brings the 3D experience to a whole new level, both in terms of viewing comfort, and the ease it is to create 3D content at a whim - a 5-year-old can now create and share stunning immersive art in seconds using the device."

Immersive 3D experience

The nubia Pad 3D features Leia's cutting-edge 3D lightfield technology, with robust AI computing power engine, making it the perfect device for dynamic three-dimensional face-tracking and real-time matching up to comfortable 3D viewing angles. The device also employs advanced neural network and deep-learning algorithms to seamlessly convert massive 2D content such as streaming media, games, movies, etc., into immersive and unique 3D visual experiences, all in real-time.

High-quality 3D content producer

The nubia Pad 3D is not only a 3D playback browser, but also a 3D content maker. Adopting the principle of the human eye's stereoscopic perception, both its front and rear dual cameras are able to record a 3D view of the world before them. The Dual 16MP rear camera is dedicated to 3D shooting, and the Dual 8MP front camera can be used for 3D video calls, allowing users to create high-quality 3D content, making 3D creation possible. With the addition of creative software, everyone can be an artist to create 3D visual works through AI.

Wide range of 3D applications

By leveraging the power of comprehensive AI and 3D technology, nubia Pad 3D offers an unparalleled digital experience. With its various 3D applications, users can access a wide array of content including 3D chat, 3D streaming media, 3D games, 3D theatre, 3D shooting, and other creation content. The Leia App Store offers a one-stop-shop for users to download all the applications they need.

The nubia Pad 3D is not just limited to consumer scenarios, but also can be used in commercial scenarios. It has the potential to revolutionize the 3D education with digital demonstrations for education, medical support, digital exhibitions at museums, and other fields. With the ability to realize an augmented reality experience, nubia Pad 3D is a game-changer in the world of technology.

Powerful Leia 3D content ecosystem

The nubia Pad 3D's rich applications are inseparable from strong Leia ecosystem support, including Stability.ai's stable diffusion technology that enables LeiaDream to create generative art in 3D, SDK integrations with Unreal Engine, Unity, and many more. On the way to building a comprehensive ecosystem, Nubia and Leia will continue to explore future possibilities of 3D vision with ecosystem partners, aiming to bring users more wonderful and naturally immersive 3D experiences.

Flagship performance and ultra long endurance

The nubia Pad 3D comes built-in with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset configuration, UFS3.1, and LPDDR5 RAM. Users can expect to experience stunning visuals on the 12.4-inch 2.5K adaptive dimming IPS LCD display, with a resolution of 2560*1600 and 120Hz intelligent high refresh rate. If that's not enough, it also comes with the four-corner symmetrical Dolby surround sound speakers and a large 9070mAh battery with 33W fast charger, providing uninterrupted power for your three-dimensional adventures.

Exquisite and stylish design

The nubia Pad 3D features a metal body design, which is light and portable. The multi-interface and card slot design also greatly improve the usability. A midnight black body color matching with an elegant vegan leather case of the same color, makes it a versatile fashion choice.

After two years, with the efforts of more than 200 professional R&D team members and the support of over 100 laboratories around the world, nubia Pad 3D came into being, and will bring a new 3D digital experience powered by unique AI technology. The product will be ready for pre-sale in March. At MWC 2023, ZTE also singed a Memorandum of Understanding with AIS, the largest mobile operator in Thailand. The two parties would jointly promote nubia Pad 3D in the local market.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2023, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc23.html

ABOUT Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of 3D display hardware and content services for Mobile and Automotive. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia's 3D•AI content platform empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create stunning Lightfield content for commercial and consumer use.

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

