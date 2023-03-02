0% Interest: The Ultimate Guide to Financing Home Renovations

POTOMAC, Md., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financing home renovations is an option that is looking less and less attainable to homeowners. Why? Because inflation is soaring, interest rates are at an all-time high, and supply chain issues are causing headaches everywhere with the backlog of labor and materials. So… are sellers left with only one option: to sell now without updating and hope for the best?

Curbio allows homeowners to update before selling their home with zero payment due until closing. (PRNewswire)

Absolutely not!

0% interest financing options are critical because they allow sellers to make necessary improvements to their property without incurring crippling debt. Instead of the typical binary options:

Sell as-is and let your home sit on market and be driven down in price Hemorrhage money into a costly renovation that you hope will drive the price of your home up

0% interest financing introduces a third option to the table:

3. Update without the financial burden of extra interest costs

Which of course makes the home improvement option more accessible and more affordable to homeowners. By taking advantage of 0% interest financing, homeowners can invest in their property, increase its value, and sell faster – all without breaking the bank.

Why you should choose 0% interest on financing home renovations:

Sell your house without losing your shirt

Financing home renovations can be a daunting task, but 0% interest financing can make it much more manageable. With 0% interest financing, you can borrow money to make home improvements without having to pay any interest on the loan. This can save you thousands of dollars over the life of the loan, making it a smart and affordable way to invest in your home.

Focus on high-ROI home updates

One of the biggest advantages of 0% interest financing is that it allows you to make necessary home renovations without having to break the bank. So, whether you need to upgrade your kitchen, remodel your bathroom, or make other improvements, 0% interest financing can help you get the work done without having to sacrifice your savings.

Improvements that typically yield high returns:

Kitchen refreshes & remodels

Bathroom remodels

Wall removal/opening floorplan

Finishing a basement

Bathroom or bedroom additions

Roof replacements

Exterior refresh

Deck installation or repair

Flooring update or replacement

Staging

Deep clean

Tile reglazing/bathroom refreshes

By narrowing your focus to only the updates that will earn you more money, you guarantee that the investment in your home will not be in vain. In fact, the average ROI for Curbio projects is 269%. Meaning for every dollar you spend on your home, you make $2.69.

Control your home's value

Another benefit of 0% interest financing is that it allows you to invest in your home's value. By making improvements to your home, you can increase its value and make it more attractive to potential buyers. This can help you sell your home faster and for a higher price, ultimately making you a profit on your home renovation investment.

Choose flexibility

0% interest offers a much more flexible repayment period. High interest rates on loans incentivize you to pay your principal back quickly, to avoid excessive penalty. However, that isn't doable for most families or homeowners – and certainly not during a home sale process, which is historically considered one of the most stressful and expensive life events you can endure.

Many home renovation loans have a repayment period of around 10 years, which can be adjusted to suit your needs. This means that you can choose a repayment plan that is affordable for you.

Choose wisely

To take advantage of 0% interest financing, it's important to shop around for the best deal. There are many lenders that offer 0% interest financing for home renovations, and it's important to compare rates and terms to find the one that's right for you.

More and more homeowners and agents are turning to Curbio as their pre-listing home improvement partner. With 0% interest (not to mention $0 down) Curbio is the premium, end-to-end solution for sellers wanting to maximize their profit and not leave equity on the table.

How do you get started? The first step is to get an estimate. They're always free and never come with any obligation. Next, you'll be contacted within one business day by an experienced home improvement consultant who can advise on strategic updates for your home, understand more about the project, and provide additional details about timeline, ROI, etc.

To reiterate, Curbio offers:

0% interest

$0 down

0 hidden fees

0 credit checks

269% ROI on home updates

50% faster project completion

$80,000 on average in profit to the homeowner

Why not let someone else take over the headache and stress of improving your home for market? Save your money, your time, and your sanity. Learn more about how Curbio works and get started today.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio