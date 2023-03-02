OAKBERRY Becomes the Official Açaí Partner to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as Formula 1 Experiences Massive US Fan Growth

The newly minted partnership is fundamental to the açaí brand's US growth strategy and to capture a new, young and diverse consumer base.

MIAMI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY, purveyors of 100% natural and always fresh açaí bowls and smoothies, is partnering with the MoneyGram Haas F1 team, to bring the fresh flavors of its açaí menu and the brand's Brazilian roots to the track as the team's first official açaí partner.

OAKBERRY will join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as the first official açaí partner, with branding on both wings of the team's car, the race suit of Brazilian Driver, Pietro Fittipaldi, the team’s drinking bottles and additional branded merchandise. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2016, OAKBERRY currently has a global footprint of over 600 locations, and is poised for significant growth – with the açaí market expected to experience explosive growth in the coming years and the brand opening several locations this year alone. The newly minted partnership with the American-owned MoneyGram Haas F1 team is part of the brand's growth strategy – introducing OAKBERRY to a rapidly growing US fan base of millennial and Gen Z enthusiasts.

The partnership will include OAKBERRY branding on both wings of MoneyGram Haas' car, the VF-23, the race suit of Brazilian Test and Reserve Driver, Pietro Fittipaldi, the team's drinking bottles and additional branded merchandise. Additionally, OAKBERRY is planning experiential events for fans at one of the upcoming US races. As the Official Açaí Partner, OAKBERRY builds on the brand's sponsorship of the team for the final three races of the 2022 season.

"With the US experiencing massive Formula 1 fan growth, especially among young and diverse audiences, this partnership isn't just about brand visibility, it's about aligning our target consumers' interests and passions with our brand," says Georgios Frangulis, Founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "And it's an authentic fit for OAKBERRY, which is deeply rooted in our Brazilian heritage and passion for Formula 1 racing."

As a disruptive brand in the U.S. healthy QSR market, this isn't OAKBERRY's first lifestyle-centric partnership. Over the past six years, the brand has partnered with events including the World Surf League (WSL) and Lollapalooza to drive mindshare among a younger audience while driving growth in key markets including Miami, New York and Los Angeles. And with a record three races on US soil in 2023, OAKBERRY's partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 team will provide sustained brand visibility and relevancy.

"We're delighted to continue our relationship with OAKBERRY after a successful first venture last season," stated Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 team. "OAKBERRY was on the car at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last year and we enjoyed being a part of their activations locally that weekend celebrating their Brazilian origins. To have their continued support moving forward in 2023 shows the strength of our relationship and obviously there are a great many opportunities ahead to promote OAKBERRY as they continue to grow internationally."

About OAKBERRY

Created in 2016, OAKBERRY is a superfood hub, focused on açaí. With around 600 stores, the chain works within the franchise model and is present in more than 30 countries such as the United States, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Peru, Spain, Portugal and Malta.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis, North Carolina, campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

www.haasf1team.com

