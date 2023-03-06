Helping Hand for Relief and Development Celebrates Women's History Month: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March is Women's History Month, a time to recognize and honor the contributions and achievements of women throughout history. It is a time to reflect on the struggles and triumphs of women who have paved the way for progress and to celebrate the women who continue to make history today.

The theme for Women's History Month this year is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories." It is a reminder that women's history is not just about looking back but also about looking forward and continuing to push for progress and equality by learning from the lives and stories of the strong women before us who have fought for years to bring these stories to life.

According to UN Women, 83.7% of the world's poorest women and girls belong to just two regions: Sub-Saharan Africa (62.8%) and Southern Asia (20.9%). Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has been helping women gain lifelong skills through their Skills Development and Learning Program (hhrd.org/sdlp) and the Education Support Program (hhrd.org/esp), which allows women in these marginalized communities to change their stories by getting an education and working towards career goals.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development also pays tribute to their female staff members who help do it. They have spent years helping people and continue to do so by leading departments and spearheading international volunteer trips to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever possible. Shamim Jahan, Shireen Khan, and Sarwat Ijaz are some of the leaders at HHRD who have helped expand the mission of this organization and turned it into a household name.

As we celebrate Women's History Month, we must also acknowledge that there is still work to be done to achieve true equality. This Women's History Month, let us honor the past and inspire the future. Together, we can create a more equitable and just world for all.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. To donate, please visit hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

