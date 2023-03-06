Museum of Science, Boston, and Kahoot! partner to bring interactive STEM learning to classrooms around the world

Collaboration combines MOS at School expertise in STEM education with Kahoot!'s interactive

platform

BOSTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Museum of Science, Boston, announced a new partnership with Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, to expand its suite of impactful virtual learning tools for educators and students. The partnership represents the next phase of the "MOS at School" initiative, which brings together Museum content, educators and EiE®, the Museum's award-winning curricula division, to offer entertaining, informal STEM learning in classrooms and at home for students in grades 1 - 8. The Museum of Science kahoot collections are free for all users, making high-quality science learning accessible to all.

The first phase includes the launch of four collections, aligned to Next Generation Science Standards, featuring content on topics including climate, space, animals, and Mars. Each month, the Museum of Science will develop and publish additional collections on new topics including physical science, cyber security, oceans, and artificial intelligence. Select collections will also offer supplemental activities for educators to add to their in-classroom learning experiences.

"Our partnership with Kahoot! provides us with an incredible opportunity to reach students where they are on a platform that is widely used in classrooms with great success," said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science. "The Museum has many years of experience bringing engaging STEM learning into classrooms with our Engineering is Elementary curricula and virtual learning offerings, so working with Kahoot! allows us to expand our mission to make high-quality science learning accessible to everyone."

Over 8 million teachers globally hosted a kahoot session in K-12 and higher education classrooms to create interactive lessons while fostering creativity among their students.

"At Kahoot!, our goal is to improve lifelong learning by helping our millions of users around the world create next-level learning experiences," said Craig Narveson, director of strategic partnerships at Kahoot!. "We're excited to be partnering with the Museum of Science, an institution that shares our passion for inspiring a lifelong love of learning and building future-ready skills. Through these learning resources, we're combining the incredible STEM learning expertise of the Museum of Science with the unique engagement of Kahoot! to bring science to life for learners everywhere."

The MOS at School initiative is made possible by the generous support of the Schawbel Family Foundation.

"An investment in education is an investment in our future and future generations. All children need a rock-solid education beyond reading, writing, and arithmetic," said Bill Schawbel of the Schawbel Family Foundation. "Students today need access to technology and STEM programs that compare to those at world-class institutions, benefiting most from programs that meet them where they are. MOS at School does just that, meets children where they are."

The partnership with Kahoot! supports the Museum's goal of engaging 100 million people by 2030. The new Museum of Science kahoots are available now on Kahoot!.

About the Museum of Science, Boston

Among the world's largest science centers, the Museum of Science engages millions of people each year to the wonders of science and technology through interactive exhibitions, digital programs, giant screen productions, and preK – 8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic experiences as the Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. Around the world, the Museum is known for digital experiences such as Mission: Mars that launched in 2022 on Roblox and traveling exhibitions such as The Science Behind Pixar. Learn more at mos.org.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com. Let's play!

