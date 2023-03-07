BIOHM Partners with Life Extension to Bring DataMap Innovation to Life Extension Customer Base

Microbiome experts pave the way for consumers to experience life-changing results through supplementation

CLEVELAND, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOHM Health Inc., a renowned microbiome innovation company, announced today that it has partnered with the science-focused health and wellness brand Life Extension to discover and launch a new line of supplements, powered by BIOHM's DataMap platform and tailored to the needs of Life Extension's customer base. This collaboration enables Life Extension to leverage BIOHM's microbiome data platform to design highly targeted microbiome supplements for its consumers.

With access to state-of-the-art science and one of the largest microbiome datasets globally, BIOHM was the first company to address the critical link between fungi and bacteria in gut health. BIOHM has also deepened its collaboration with some of the largest ingredient companies in the world to offer consumers an expanded suite of microbiome services, including product development, application of its microbiome database, bioinformatics, testing, and clinical trial support.

"We're proud to partner with Life Extension to create a breakthrough line of microbiome products specifically developed for their consumers," said BIOHM Health CEO, Afif Ghannoum. "Our proprietary DataMap platform allows us to cross analyze our microbiome dataset against 50 different meta data points and create microbiome formulations that are tightly targeted to specific consumer needs. This type of product development is game-changing for partners looking to bring best-in-class products to their customers and we're thrilled that Life Extension has joined us in this mission."

"BIOHM and Life Extension are both science-driven companies with a deep commitment to innovation and improving health," said Life Extension's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Andrew G. Swick, PhD. "BIOHM's proprietary DataMapping platform and cutting-edge analytical approach makes them the perfect collaborator for Life Extension as we continue to create innovative, best-in-class supplements for our customers."

Glenn MacEachern, Vice President of Product Development at Life Extension said, "we are excited to work with BIOHM to further expand our industry leading Florassist Probiotics line."

BIOHM's co-founder, Dr. Ghannoum, is a leading microbiome researcher and recognized for naming the mycobiome (the body's fungal community). He is one of the top 0.5% of cited microbiologists – and top 2% of all scientists across all disciplines — with over 510+ papers in peer-reviewed journals that have been cited over 31,000 times. Dr. Ghannoum has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) since 1991, including just receiving his latest NIH grant at age 72.

About BIOHM Health

BIOHM Health is one of the world's leading microbiome companies utilizing microbiome data to create powerful new products and ingredients to help individuals live healthier lives. Our first BIOHM FX probiotic ingredient was designed to specifically help reduce digestive plaque found in the gut. We have since expanded our line of microbiome data-powered products to include more probiotic and prebiotic supplements, as well as a personalized Gut Test. Please visit BIOHM and Powered by BIOHM for more information on our consumer and B2B activities, respectively.

ABOUT LIFE EXTENSION

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements, and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition, and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

