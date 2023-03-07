BTL Takes a Stand Against Illegal and Counterfeit Aesthetic Devices, Leveraging IP Rights to Protect Consumers and Medical Providers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a leading provider of innovative aesthetic and medical solutions, has announced a series of victories in its efforts to safeguard medical providers and consumers from counterfeit devices in the United States. Through legal action and the seizure of illegally imported devices at the border, BTL has taken a resolute stance against these illicit practices and the infringement of its intellectual property rights.

After years of research and development, BTL's EMSCULPT® and EMSCULPT NEO® devices have revolutionized the aesthetics and wellness space. "EMSCULPT NEO allows providers to offer a single treatment that builds muscle and burns fat, a first for the industry," said David Chmel, the CEO of BTL, North America. "Given BTL's success, it's no surprise that others want to imitate it."

BTL has filed court documents stating that defendants not only use and sell knockoff devices that infringe BTL's intellectual property rights but also falsely promise results based on clinical research for BTL devices. With over 40 peer-reviewed publications, BTL's HIFEM brand quickly became one of the most researched aesthetic technologies. "BTL leads the industry in clinical studies and treatment efficacy, so our customers can confidently treat patients," pointed out Rohit Mishra, Director of Product Management. "No one should believe the false promises of imitator devices."

BTL collaborates with U.S Customs and Border Patrol to seize counterfeit devices at the border as part of its ongoing anti-counterfeiting program. Recently, CBP seized 20 devices that were illegally imported. Additionally, since last summer BTL has filed eight lawsuits against purchasers and distributors of infringing devices throughout the United States and successfully opposed three applications for infringing trademarks in 2022 alone.

BTL's efforts are yielding results, with several infringing product lines already taken off the market and thousands of infringing posts removed from social media. Moreover, in February a magistrate judge in Florida recommended an award of over $46,000 in attorney's fees to BTL on top of a $175,000 judgment for unlawful use of BTL's trademarks. "I'm delighted to see BTL taking action against counterfeiters that undermine the entire industry," said Lesley Clark-Loeser, M.D. "Knowing that these entities will not operate openly gives me the confidence to invest in BTL's innovative technology."

"BTL vigorously enforces its intellectual property rights, and we are continually exploring new ways to protect the medical industry from illegal medical devices," reiterated Dallin Glenn, BTL's General Counsel. "Anyone considering the purchase of such a device is on notice that BTL will not stand idly by." BTL holds registrations for numerous trademarks and copyrights related to its brands, and its devices are protected by an extensive portfolio of patents. Please visit www.btlnet.com/patents for more information.

