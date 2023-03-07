Guidehouse Insights Names Mobileye, Waymo, Baidu, and Cruise Leading Automated Driving Systems (ADS) Vendors

ADS technology continues to progress, but it is only one piece of a much larger and more complex puzzle



BOULDER, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the relative strengths of the global participants in the emerging automated driving systems (ADS) market and evaluates companies that are developing Level 4 ADS for light to medium duty vehicles.

Historically, this Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard report has ranked companies in the context of their ecosystem. This year, as the technology continues to edge forward in a global economy still struggling from supply chain, labor, and inflation issues that began with the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge of finding a sustainable business model for automated driving is more difficult than ever. ADS technology continues to progress, but it is only one piece of a much larger and more complex puzzle. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Mobileye, Waymo, Baidu, and Cruise are the leading ADS vendors.

"Even before global inflation led to rising interest rates in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, many investors had begun to sour on the slow development in the ADS sector," says Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As a result, ADS companies saw major reductions in private funding and those that had gone public experienced plummeting valuations."

With the challenges of commercializing automated robotaxi and delivery services, the auto industry has seen an emphasis on bringing ADS technologies to consumer vehicles for achieving ROI through more advanced driver assist systems and limited ADS, such as highway pilot functions, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Automated Driving Systems, focuses on 16 companies that are developing the ADS rather than on the OEMs that may eventually deploy the technology. The primary focus of the evaluation is companies that are developing systems for light to medium duty vehicles. Companies focusing exclusively on heavy duty trucking are not included; Waymo and Aurora, which are developing ADS for trucks, are in the ranking because of their participation in the light duty market. This Leaderboard assesses those companies that are best equipped to be the leaders in the development of ADS and quantifies their relative positions as the latest features are being developed and commercialized to help drivers and improve safety. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

