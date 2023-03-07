Horizon Robotics Powers Li Auto's AD Pilot Assistance System to Bring Chinese Consumers a Safer and More Convenient Driving Experience

Advanced driving assistance is now a standard feature on Li L7 and L8 Pro and Air trim models

BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Auto, China's leading new energy vehicle OEM, launched its flagship family SUV Li L7 in February, and announced that the L7 and L8 Pro and Air trim models will be equipped with the company's proprietary Li AD Pilot Assistance System - Li AD Pro. Powered by Horizon Robotics' energy-efficient Journey 5 solution, Li Auto's newest L series vehicles provide advanced assisted driving features that enhance the driving experience for Chinese consumers, making each ride safer and more pleasant.

The Li AD Pro system, enabled by the cost-effective Journey 5, is now a standard feature for all Li L7 and L8 Pro and Air trim models. On the highway, L7 and L8 can automatically change lanes, overtake other vehicles, adjust speed, and enter and exit highway ramps smoothly, which to some degree reduce driver fatigue during long-distance trips. Additionally, the Li AD Pro system is customized to better understand the complexity of Chinese roads which tend to have larger numbers of two-wheeled vehicles and pedestrians.

As a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for consumer vehicles in China, Horizon Robotics has forged a close and successful partnership with Li Auto since 2019. Horizon Robotics' goal of providing safer and better advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions echoes Li Auto's commitment to bringing consumers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective driving and riding experience.

Through both companies' shared visions and joint efforts, in 2021, Li ONE became the first mass-produced vehicle powered by Horizon's Journey 3 solution. Chinese consumers quickly provided an enthusiastic feedback about its driving assistance features, such as the adaptive cruise control, the lane keeping assist and the automated parking. In 2022, Li L8 was again the first mass produced model to feature Horizon's Journey 5 solution, with even more advanced and more convenient driving assistance functions. Building on past successes, Horizon Robotics and Li Auto are confident to jointly create a safe and enjoyable "third space" for consumers in China.

Horizon Robotics is a pioneer in developing ADAS solutions for passenger vehicles and is dedicated to bringing next-generation driving experiences to Chinese consumers. Horizon Robotics has signed collaboration agreements with more than 20 automakers across over 70 car models in China.

About Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

