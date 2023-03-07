NUTRISHOP® Launches Comprehensive Heart Formula To Support Cardiovascular Health

Heart Formula by Nu-Tek Nutrition® is now available exclusively at Nutrishop

HENDERSON, Nev., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrishop, a leading national retail nutrition franchise specializing in dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins and wellness, is proud to announce the launch of Heart Formula by Nu-Tek Nutrition®. This product's comprehensive approach to cardiovascular health contains some of the most sought-after, heart-healthy ingredients on the market. And, it is now available exclusively through Nutrishop.

"We all know the importance of a healthy heart, yet some of us may overlook it in pursuit of a fit physique. However, the importance of a healthy heart cannot be overstated," said Nutrishop Founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "If the interior of our bodies is not functioning properly, nothing on the exterior matters. Nu-Tek Nutrition's Heart Formula is the perfect solution to support our body's most important muscle."

Loaded with heart-healthy ingredients such as Olive Leaf Extract, Garlic Extract, Turmeric Root, Hawthorn Berry, Organic Beet Root, CoEnzymeQ10, Grape Seed Extract, and Vitamin K2, Heart Formula is easy to incorporate into any wellness routine. In addition to maintaining a healthy body weight, regularly engaging in cardio exercise (brisk walking counts!), reducing stress and consuming good-for-your-heart foods, such as salmon, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, simply take three capsules daily or as directed by your healthcare professional.

"We all have only one heart, and it is never too early to start caring for it," McLendon said. "With Heart Formula by Nu-Tek Nutrition combined with a healthy lifestyle, you're definitely stepping in the right direction."

To learn more or purchase Heart Formula, visit NutrishopUSA.com or stop by any Nutrishop location nationwide.

About Nu-Tek Nutrition®:

For nearly 20 years, Nu-Tek Nutrition has dedicated itself to building the foundation of health and wellness with innovative, complex powders like Supergreens, Superfruits, and Daily Detox and supplements like Gut Formula and Super Multi+. The brand's products are backed by over 25 years of formulating experience to offer the best wellness supplementation and help people live their best lives.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

