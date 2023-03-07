Pluie, World's Only Self-Sanitizing Diaper Changing Table, to Appear on Shark Tank

Female founders pitch their patented technology on Friday, March 10th on ABC

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluie® Founder and CEO Addie Gundry and Co-founder and COO Brittany Hizer will pitch the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms on Shark Tank Friday, March 10th. Their innovation is a clean, comfortable, convenient solution to provide peace of mind to all families and caregivers on the go.

Families deserve a suitable place to change their baby in public. Pluie's not just a changing table, it's peace of mind.

Pluie's diaper changing tables are powered by a patented UV-C light system known to kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, e. Coli, and coronavirus. The UV-C light system activates when the table is closed, sanitizing the changing surface in just 60 seconds after each use. Pluie has reimagined the diaper changing experience for families in public and in doing so has been recognized for this much-needed solution by Time Magazine, Fast Company, Inc., and now Shark Tank, among others.

Learn more about how Pluie works at www.hellopluie.com .

The idea for Pluie stemmed from Gundry's difficult diaper changing experience when out in public with her 10-month-old son.

"I was out to lunch, and he had a diaper blowout in the middle of the restaurant," says Gundry. "The men's restroom didn't have a changing station, and the one in the women's restroom was dirty. I wanted something different and better for my baby, so when I got back to the table I said to my husband, 'I think I can make a better one.'"

That experience inspired Gundry to transition from her career in cookbook writing and food innovation to developing a new baby product unlike anything else on the market. This is not Gundry's first appearance on primetime television, as she appeared as a finalist on Food Network Star in 2017.

Co-Founder and COO, Hizer, with two decades of product development and business management experience, left the corporate world to join Gundry in 2020. Together these two moms launched Pluie which can now be found in restrooms in more than 20 states nationwide, including at airports, stadiums, amusement parks, health clinics, retail destinations, and more.

What Makes Pluie Changing Tables Different:

Patented UV-C light technology known to kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, coronavirus, and e. Coli sanitizes the changing surface in just 60 seconds after each use

Multi-purpose handles for hanging diaper bags and purses to keep them off the floor

A more comfortable, plush foam leak-proof changing surface

Retractable safety strap that stores in a clean zone when not in use

"We are very proud to be a part of a small and exclusive community of startups to appear on Shark Tank, especially as a B2B product," says Gundry. "It is a testament to the value of our product, the power of the brand, and how strongly our mission resonates with people. We're driven to ensure all parents and caregivers on the go have access to a clean, comfortable, convenient place to change their baby's diaper in all 4 million public restrooms in the U.S., and we're grateful for the opportunity to share that mission with viewers."

Pluie will be on Shark Tank Friday, March 10th from 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT on ABC.

"We hope that parents and caregivers will see the episode and demand better, especially as people now have a greater awareness of public health and we see travel rebounding," says Hizer, "Our tables have become a representation of health and safety. Pluie is not just a changing table, it's peace of mind."

About Pluie

Established in 2020, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom changing table experience with the world's first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patented UV-C light system. Pluie is committed to Changing the Table® by making sure all parents and caregivers on the go have a clean, safe and comfortable option in every public restroom. Pluie is proudly female-founded, WBENC certified, and operated by CEO Addie Gundry and Co-Founder and COO Brittany Hizer. Pluie is made in the USA, headquartered in Chicago, and was named to Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas list and TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2021. For more information, visit www.hellopluie.com and follow @hello_pluie .

