50/50 Women on Boards Launches "50 Women to Watch for Boards" Initiative

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards ™ (50/50WOB), the leading nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, announced the launch of 50 Women to Watch for Boards, a curated list of board-ready women across North America that corporations can leverage for future board positions. This groundbreaking initiative for board service will help close the gender gap on corporate boards by recognizing the most highly qualified female talent whose experience and skills make them ready to serve on a public company board.

In celebration of International Women's Day, 50/50WOB will begin accepting nominations today. Women not currently serving on a public company board, and located in Canada, Mexico, and the United States may nominate themselves, or be invited to nominate themselves, by providing a detailed overview of their experience.

An exclusive committee of stock exchange leaders and board directors will decide the finalists including Maria Ariza, CEO of BIVA, Irene Chang Britt, Committee Chair of Brighthouse Financial and Victoria's Secret, Gilbert F. Casellas, Board of Directors of Prudential Financial, Michelle Collins Board Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, VP, Governance Solutions at Nasdaq, Sandra Beach Lin, Board of Directors at American Electric Power and Avient, Patricia Mulroy, Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success of TMX Group and James D. White, Board Chair of The Honest Company.

Diversity and inclusion are essential for good governance, and more women at the table, leads to better decision-making, improved financial performance, and a stronger, more sustainable business. However, as of December 31, 2022, women of color make-up only 7% of the total board seats of Russell 3000 companies and 463 companies have only one or zero women on their boards. It is clear that more needs to be done to ensure that women are given equal opportunities to serve in leadership positions.

"Many corporate board leaders claim they struggle to identify qualified female candidates when filling board seats," said Heather Spilsbury, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB). "To address this issue and ensure that the next generation of female executives have the opportunity to be recognized as board candidates, the 50 Women to Watch for Boards list will provide a comprehensive resource for companies seeking to diversify their boards, making it easier for them to find female board of directors. Additionally, the list will showcase the inspiring achievements of the selected executive women."

The 50 Women to Watch for Boards list is sponsored by Mastercard®. Finalists will receive unparalleled public exposure and visibility to help catapult their board careers including public recognition through multiple online channels and partnerships.

The deadline to submit nominations is April 30, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. 50/50WOB will announce the 50 Women to Watch for Boards in the Summer of 2023.

For more information or to nominate, please visit: https://5050wob.com/50-women-to-watch-for-boards.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2010 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity™, year-round board-readiness educational workshops for individuals and corporate groups, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information visit, www.5050wob.com .

