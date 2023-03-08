Aflac enhances Individual Hospital Insurance to include mental health coverage

Benefits help provide income protection for inpatient stays for anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S., enhanced its hospital insurance product to include income protection for mental health treatment while reducing hospital confinement hour requirements to qualify for benefits. The enhanced product, named "Aflac Choice," is designed to help customers with expenses associated with doctor visits, hospitalizations and mental health treatment that health insurance doesn't cover.

Mental illness and/or substance use disorders are a component of 1 in every 8 emergency department visits by an adult in the United States, and mood disorders are the most common cause of hospitalization for all Americans under age 45, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.1 Additionally, 24.7% of all adults with a mental health condition cited insufficient finances as a barrier to seeking treatment.2

"Today many Americans face stress, anxiety, depression and other concerns that can lead to mental health challenges and hospitalization," said Keith Farley, senior vice president, Aflac Individual Voluntary Benefits. "Amid rising health care costs, seeking appropriate and timely care can be costly, which only contributes to the burden for many who are facing a health crisis. Aflac Choice Hospital Insurance puts healing and recovery at the forefront so that Aflac policyholders can focus on getting better rather than worry about how to help close the gap between what their health care insurance does and doesn't cover."

In addition to helping policyholders, Aflac Choice Hospital Insurance can help protect the overall physical, financial and mental health of an employer's workforce. With a variety of options, employees can tailor coverage to their specific needs and budgets, which helps ensure their employees have the protection they need whenever a health event arises.

"Even with health insurance, an unplanned visit to the hospital may leave individuals and families with unpaid medical bills, which can be devastating to their financial and mental health," said Kim Rudeen, vice president, Aflac Product Development. "When a hospital stay is necessary, our customers can experience peace of mind knowing that they'll have hospital coverage to help protect their financial well-being and worry a little less."

Highlights of Aflac's strengthened individual hospital product include:

Expanded benefits for covered hospital confinements caused by common mental health conditions, including but not limited to schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress, substance and alcohol use disorders.

Expanded coverage with no rate increase to policyholders.

Decreased minimum number of hours required to qualify for hospital confinement from 23 hours to 18 hours.

Optional riders to help further amplify income protection coverage.

