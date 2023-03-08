Modular Furniture Design Company Mojuraa Cuts Costs by Shipping Directly From the Manufacturer

Mojuraa, a direct-from-manufacturer furniture company, offers a wide range of customizable packages made with premium materials. Customers can cut out the middleman and save money because Mojuraa makes the furniture and ships it directly to consumers for free.

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojuraa crafts its furniture with luxury materials and unique techniques that allow for stylish comfort and extraordinary durability. The company takes its name from the Japanese word for "modular" and creates pieces with endless combination options and changeable layout designs. Mojuraa released the transformer collection on March 7th, and proposed a People-first Modular concept. The selling point of this collection is endlessly combination. Mojuraa modular system is designed to grow with you. It's flexible and can accommodate numerous arrangements.

"At Mojuraa, we share the same values in our approach to the 'art-of-making,' referred to as 'monozukuri' in the Japanese philosophy of craftsmanship. We engineer a people-first modular design around our customer's experience reasonably, rather than a warehouse pallet or shipping container extremely," Mojuraa Chief Designer Andrew Chan said.

Revolutionizing the furniture industry

Mojuraa is taking its place as a game changer in the furniture industry, with free shipping on every order and a consistent dedication to fast, safe, and reliable delivery services. The company's furniture arrives in easy-to-move boxes intentionally designed to effectively maneuver through tight spaces and put together with simple partial assembly.

"We use durable materials like substantial wood frames, luxury wax leather, and reclaimed fibers," Chan said. "As a forward-looking furniture brand, we aim to design the most eco-friendly sofas. We attach great importance to using recycled materials in our products and packaging to minimize waste and maximize environmental impact."

The traditional retail process often involves numerous stops between the manufacturer and the customer's home, particularly if the furniture is produced overseas. The costs of those extra steps are frequently passed on to the customer, but Mojuraa ships furniture directly to customers from its manufacturing facility, passing the savings on to consumers.

Committed to quality

Mojuraa maintains a commitment to quality as a core value. The company stands firmly behind its products, offering a limited three-year warranty. Utilizing stain-resistant materials, Mojuraa furniture can withstand water, coffee, pet urine, ketchup, and even red wine.

"We believe that luxury furniture shouldn't break the bank," Chan said. "Our direct-from-manufacturer model truly removes the middleman in order to pass the savings on to the consumer."

After arrival, Mojuraa furniture is easy for one person to assemble, and it's as easy to take it apart as it was to put together, so users can take it with them if they move to a new living space. The endless configurations allow customers to adapt their furniture to fit their space and lifestyle.

Versatile modular design

"Our modular system is designed to grow with you. It's flexible and can accommodate numerous arrangements," Chan said.

Loyalty program

Mojuraa offers customers a loyalty program with a simple three-step process. Sign up for the loyalty program through the website, shop for incredible furniture to earn points, and redeem points for discounts on future purchases. Customers receive one point for every dollar they spend and can redeem coupons in various amounts: $50 for 500 points, $100 for 1,000 points, etc.

Conclusion

Visit Mojuraa's website to learn more about the company and its selection of modular design furniture. Reach out on Instagram and TikTok to connect with the brand through social media.

