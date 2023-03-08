SupportLogic Doubles Revenue and Customers, Delivering Strong Proof of Value Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Support Experience (SX) Platform enables organizations to consolidate SaaS spend by adopting the de facto enterprise support stack

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the world's first Support Experience (SX™) management platform , today announced highlights from the company's fiscal year 2023 (February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023). The company continued its strong momentum, with revenue increasing 107% and new customer logos growing 91% year over year, against a backdrop of tightening budgets for enterprise technology spend and economic uncertainty. This growth was accelerated by the company's transition to a usage-based pricing model, which allows customers to get started at a low-entry price point and quickly see value while only paying for what they use.

SupportLogic helps companies to better understand and act on the "voice of the customer" in real-time to enhance service delivery, improve employee experience, and protect and grow revenue. In fiscal year 2023, SupportLogic doubled its customer roster as it built new relationships with enterprise support organizations. SupportLogic also grew usage 165% year over year among its customer base, as companies like Salesforce, HPE Aruba, Snowflake, and Palo Alto Networks continue to see significant benefits.

The company's AI-based SX platform reached significant milestones, including over 103M customer interactions analyzed, a 98% annual increase, and over 11.6M sentiment signals extracted, a 118% annual increase. Several SupportLogic customers have reported over 50% reduction in escalations.

SupportLogic aggressively expanded its product portfolio in 2022 as it fulfills its vision and commitment to helping organizations unlock the value of customer signals from every support interaction and deliver amazing customer experiences that differentiate their brands:

launched Agent Coaching and Evaluation and added automated quality assurance (QA) for enterprise support centers with the acquisition of Emtropy Labs . The companyand added automated quality assurance (QA) for enterprise support centers with the

Agent SX 2.0 that includes built-in tools for agent productivity like intelligent backlog prioritization and Grammarly integration. SupportLogic also extended its value of improving the front-line agent experience withthat includes built-in tools for agent productivity like intelligent backlog prioritization and Grammarly integration.

new live trial experience . The company also made it significantly easier for companies to test SupportLogic's AI-driven insights with their own customer data via the

SupportLogic also sustained its industry leadership with key achievements:

SX Live , the very first event dedicated to the support industry, with over 1,600 participants representing 850+ enterprise companies. The company hosted, the very first event dedicated to the support industry, with over 1,600 participants representing 850+ enterprise companies.

Valoir published independent research on the financial and customer benefits from investing in support experience solutions. on the financial and customer benefits from investing in support experience solutions.

awarded a 5-star rating from CRN Magazine. SupportLogic wasfromMagazine.

support industry veteran Judith Platz in the role of Chief Customer Officer. The company expanded the leadership team by hiringin the role of Chief Customer Officer.

"SupportLogic had a successful year across many dimensions, including customer adoption, product expansion, and commercial growth," said John Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, SupportLogic. "We are quickly becoming the technology standard for leading support organizations who are consolidating their SaaS spend on point solutions with an 'all-in-one' Support Experience (SX) platform. In this tough economic climate, many businesses are being forced to do more with less and we're proud to help them succeed."

"As technology companies face increasing pressure to differentiate their services, driving a more predictive and proactive customer support experience is important for both driving revenues and reducing costs," said Rebecca Wettemann, Principal, Valoir. "In our independent analysis of SupportLogic customers, we found they achieved significant and rapid results including reduced case escalations, accelerated time to case resolution, improved customer satisfaction, increased revenues, and improved products."

In June 2023, the company will host the 2nd annual SX Live conference dedicated to Support Experience. This three-day virtual industry event will bring together senior leaders and practitioners from the support and customer success fields. Pre-registration and a call for speakers is now open on the SX Live website.

Resources:

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) management platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com.

