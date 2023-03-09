BLUETTI's Spring Camping Event Sets For A Greener Outing

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting March 7, BLUETTI, the leading brand in clean energy storage, is launching a "Spring Camping Event" to inspire people to enjoy the outdoors in a more sustainable way.

For A Greener Lifestyle

This isn't the first time BLUETTI has encouraged people to live a greener lifestyle. For years, it has been running several events to make affordable clean energy storage solutions more accessible to every household. In its plan, people can store free solar energy in its large batteries -- EP500, EP500Pro, or customizable battery, such as AC500 and AC300. They are not just a battery, but a power station that can provide 3000W to 5000W of pure sine wave power for all home appliances. BLUETTI has seen a growing number of households switch to clean power and benefit from uninterrupted power supply and lower power costs.

Clean Power for Outdoor Adventure

Helping people live better by providing the power they need in the wild is one of BLUETTI's goals. To achieve that, it has released a range of renewable energy storage solutions. Its AC200Max and AC200P are the most popular mid-size models for RVing and Van-life. While its small solar generators EB3A and EB70S are designed for camping. Paired with its portable solar panels, namely PV120, PV200, PV350, PV420, people can explore nature further and greener as they can have endless solar power without producing any emission.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/.

