Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Anthony Spencer, New Regional Sales Director in Georgia

CANTON, Mass., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Anthony Spencer as Regional Sales Director in its Distribution and Business Development department. Spencer will oversee workplace sales in the Georgia region for the life insurance carrier.

Anthony Spencer will oversee workplace sales in the Georgia region for the life insurance carrier.

"We're excited to have Anthony part of the Workplace Solutions sales team," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "With his experience, expertise and network of producer relationships he will be an important asset for growing the Boston Mutual Life presence in the Georgia markets."

Spencer has an extensive background in sales and business development, and brings more than 20 years' experience to Boston Mutual Life. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he served as District Sales Manager at Colonial Life in Atlanta. Spencer holds a bachelor's of science degree in business management from Catawba College in North Carolina.

"Boston Mutual Life has a great brand story, customer journey and quality product offering. I'm looking forward to sharing the brand, customer experience and product portfolio with our producer partners and customers in the region," said Anthony Spencer, Regional Sales Director – Georgia at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

