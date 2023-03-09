Chameleon Unveils New Espresso Martini Mixer

Chameleon Expands Into New Category with Introduction of Organic Cold Brew Espresso Martini Mixer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chameleon Organic Coffee® , original purveyors of consciously crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, debuts Organic Espresso Martini Mixer, a 100% organic non-alcoholic cold brew infused martini mixer to elevate the Espresso Martini experience.

Chameleon Logo (PRNewswire)

Made with the top 2% of the world's coffee beans, this mix is made by brewing organic fair trade Arabica beans for over 12 hours using only filtered Texas Hill Country water. The result is a super smooth, less acidic, highly adaptable mixer that offers the highest quality taste and flavor for all of your cocktail recipe needs.

"We're thrilled to bring our organic cold brew to this classic cocktail," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO. "This new product innovation will bring premium quality coffee, and consistent flavor to Espresso Martini consumers and bars everywhere.

Espresso Mixer

Highlights include:

100% organic, fair trade coffee

Hand-Crafted, Small-Batch careful brewing

Super smooth, less acidic, and highly adaptable ingredient for any Espresso Martini recipe or coffee cocktail.

Chameleon's new Espresso Mixer will be available on premise in select bar and restaurant locations and retailers nationwide later this year.

About Chameleon Organic Coffee ®

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin's original purveyors of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, and now whole bean and ground coffee. For more information, please visit ChameleonCoffee.com or keep up with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Chameleon Organic Coffee®

Billy Garner, Marketing Director

billy@rebbl.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chameleon Cold Brew