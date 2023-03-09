F&G Annuities & Life Announces Executive Promotions

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced the promotions of two senior executives. Leena Punjabi, Chief Investment Officer, and Matt Christensen, Chief Operating Officer, have both been promoted to Executive Vice President. In their newly elevated roles, Punjabi will continue to lead the strategic oversight of F&G's investment portfolios while Christensen will continue to oversee Transformation and Information Technology.

"Both Matt and Leena have been tremendous assets to F&G demonstrating effective leadership to help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals," said Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G. "Their experience, background and proven success will contribute to F&G's continued growth and ensure our ability to generate value for our customers, distribution partners and shareholders."

Ms. Punjabi, CFA, joined F&G in 2019 and served as Co-CIO becoming sole CIO in 2022. She oversees F&G's investment portfolio and strategic partnership with Blackstone Insurance Solutions. Punjabi and her team have further diversified F&G's investment portfolio adding new asset classes that have improved yields without increasing credit risk, making products more competitive while fueling growth. Ms. Punjabi previously served as Principal at Mercer where she was instrumental in building their insurance investment practice.

Mr. Christensen joined F&G in 2019 and has played an instrumental role in building, leading and developing a team and transforming F&G's operating model to maximize value throughout the enterprise. This includes refining and optimizing F&G's operational strategy and infrastructure while maturing and improving core processes. Mr. Christensen previously served as Principal for Blackstone and held various leadership roles with Jackson.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

