Genesis Products Finalizes Purchase of Funder America, Expanding Panel Portfolio

GOSHEN, Ind., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Products announced today that it has completed the purchase of Funder America, Inc. The acquisition positions Genesis to meet the high demand for Thermally Fused Melamine (TFL) panels and broadens Genesis' expertise as a leading supplier of laminated panels, components and panel processing. Funder America is one of the oldest, largest and most diversified TFL panel and component manufacturers in North America with 50 years of experience. Genesis currently serves kitchen cabinets, closets/shelving, RV, office and healthcare furniture markets.

"Adding TFL manufacturing to our capabilities solidifies our position as the most comprehensive supplier of laminated components and panels in North America. We are passionate about leveraging the breadth of our offering to better serve OEMs, distributors and retailers across the country," said Jon Wenger, CEO of Genesis.

"As an independent TFL producer, Funder has the ability to work with any board or laminate to serve the constantly evolving needs of our joint customers. Our products and capabilities are naturally aligned to be stronger together," said Peter Funder, who will continue to lead Funder as a division of Genesis after the acquisition.

Funder's TFL panels and components feature decorative surfaces with enhanced visual appeal and excellent scratch and wear resistance. They are available in a variety of sizes, thicknesses, textures, and designs. In addition to TFL panels, Funder offerings available from Genesis also include high capacity shelving and panel processing; exclusive Kora paintable paper with the realistic look of hardwood and wood powder coating technology.

Focus Investment Banking ("Focus") a national middle market M&A firm based in Washington DC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Funder. Said Curt Karges, Managing Director, 'We are pleased to help bring these two leaders in their respective segments of the industry together to enhance both companies' growth opportunities."

Wenger added that the Funder locations in North Carolina, Florida and Arkansas "will greatly expand our national footprint."

About Genesis Products

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Recreational Vehicle, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: panel supply, laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, bed parts, closets and shelving, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded parts, thermal and acoustic liners, insulators and shields, and assembled store fixtures. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast. http://www.genesisproductsinc.com

