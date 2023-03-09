Kelley Drye Names Ralph Allen Chief Operating Officer

Firm Focuses on Strategic Planning and Practice Management with First COO

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that Ralph Allen has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Responsible for all areas of business operations and overall profitability, he will work with the Executive Committee and firm management to guide strategic planning, financial analysis, practice management, and business development.

Ralph brings more than three-decades of proven results and leadership best practices to Kelley Drye, with a reputation as an innovator in law firm and business management. His focus will be on strengthening practice management and on helping partners grow business demand through innovation, the implementation of new technologies and continued emphasis on client service.

"Ralph is a collaborative leader who will empower and motivate teams to succeed," said Dana Rosenfeld, Managing Partner. "As Kelley Drye's first Chief Operating Officer, he will help the firm develop our strategic vision for the next several years and ensure that the firm's overall business goals and objectives are achieved."

Ralph is skilled in forecasting, change management, client relations, process engineering, performance management, and workflow analysis. His depth of experience, judgment, and history of strong relationship building will benefit the firm in all areas of operations and in leading initiatives.

"I'm excited to join Kelley Drye in part because of its national presence and strong New York roots," said Ralph. "The opportunity to do great things for a great firm with a bright future and add to its long and distinguished history was a prospect I had to take."

Ralph received his M.B.A. in Finance from Clark Atlanta University, and his B.A. in Accounting from George Washington University.

