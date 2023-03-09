RockItCoin Donates $3,000 in Bitcoin to Center for Disaster Philanthropy Turkey and Syria Earthquake Recovery Fund

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating earthquakes affecting Turkey and Syria, RockItCoin announced today that it has donated $3,000 in Bitcoin to the Center of Disaster Philanthropy's Turkey and Syria Earthquake Recovery Fund.

The donation marks the beginning of the RockItCoin Gives initiative, a company-wide program that donates to charitable causes and focuses on the encouragement of employees to get involved with international, national, and local causes.

"As an active member of the cryptocurrency community, we felt we could show the true borderlessness of cryptocurrency through our RockItCoin Gives initiative," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin. "The Center for Disaster Philanthropy was a perfect fit to start the program with their acceptance of Bitcoin donations."

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Turkey and Syria Earthquake Recovery Fund focuses on supporting affected families and communities during recovery efforts and rebuilding after areas were struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake and significant aftershocks in early February.

"We greatly appreciate RockItCoin's support of CDP's Turkey and Syria Earthquake Recovery Fund, as well as the individual support from their team members. With their help, we can continue our work to promote equitable disaster recovery in affected communities," said Devin Mathias, Senior Director of Development at CDP. "Recovery is going to take years, not days or weeks, and support from all methods of currency are critical. Thanks again to RockItCoin for leading by example to help our efforts!"

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is a full-time philanthropic resource that focuses on increasing the effectiveness of both individual and corporate philanthropy. To learn more about the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, visit their website.

"We're excited about the launch of the RockItCoin Gives initiative and showing what role crypto plays in global relief efforts," said Ben Phillips, President and COO of RockItCoin.

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 45 States providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoins. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

