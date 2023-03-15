"Light Up Your Life" Gigabit-speed Internet is now available in Lavon, TX

LAVON, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media today announces the launch of its fiber-optic installation in Lavon, TX. Initially servicing approximately 1,900 homes, this project will soon expand its reach beyond 2,500 households as new construction in the community continues.

"The residents and businesses of Lavon, TX can now experience the simply exceptional connections provided by our 1-Gig-speed fiber Internet service," said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. "We couldn't have completed this project without the support of the city of Lavon, and we look forward to our partnership developing even more over time."

With a package of unlimited data, no contracts, and no installation-fees, Pavlov Media offers an optimal Internet experience with a personal touch.

For residents of Lavon interested in Gigabit-speed Internet, go to: signup.pavlovmedia.com.

Any questions may be answered by contacting Pavlov Media at: (888) 799-7249 or contactus@pavlovmedia.com.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

Contact:

Jason Free, Director of Marketing

217-353-3000 ext. 1311

jfree@pavlovmedia.com

