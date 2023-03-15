Portland Cement Association Supports EPA's Removal of Recently Proposed and Potentially Crippling Emissions Limit from the Final Good Neighbor Ozone Rule

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the majority of America's cement manufacturers, appreciates that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has removed what it considered a technically infeasible proposed emissions limit from the final Good Neighbor Federal Implementation Plan (Good Neighbor FIP). The rule would have required cement kilns to meet emissions standards for nitrogen oxides (NOx) more stringent than standards for new kilns, and would have forced cement plants to curtail production or shut down.

EPA relied on flawed data and, for the first time, included cement manufacturers among other industrial industries that would be subject to the proposed rule, despite the fact that many cement plants already utilize emissions control technology.

"The rule would have been regulatory overkill for America's cement manufacturers as they have spent hundreds of millions of dollars implementing state-of-the-art emission technology controls to comply with stringent NOx and other air emissions requirements," said Sean O'Neill, PCA's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.

"Furthermore, had it been enforced, the proposal would have been a contradictory move by the Administration, as a reduction in cement supply would inevitably slow progress of construction projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," said O'Neill.

PCA will evaluate the ramifications of the final rule and continue working with the federal government to meet its obligations to protect air quality.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA supports sustainability, innovation, and safety while fostering continuous improvement in cement manufacturing, distribution, infrastructure, and economic growth. For more information, visit www.cement.org.

