Utah Celebrates Over 700" of Snowfall in Record Time with a 700" Banner in Downtown Salt Lake City

Brighton Resort received 4 inches of snow overnight, bringing the resort's snowfall totals to 703" for the 2022-2023 season. To celebrate, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will unfurl a 700" banner in downtown Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ski Utah is thrilled to announce that Brighton Resort officially reached a monumental 703" of snowfall for the season on March 20, 2023. This is the earliest in the season that this has occurred since Utah began recording snowfall in 1943. To celebrate, Ski Utah, Visit Salt Lake, The Utah Office of Tourism and Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will combine forces to unfurl an impressive 700" banner on the side of the brand new Hyatt Regency in Downtown Salt Lake City later this week.

Ski Utah (PRNewswire)

"Ski Utah is thrilled to witness this historic season," said Nathan Rafferty, President of Ski Utah. "Skiers and snowboarders from around the world have been able to enjoy copious quantities of The Greatest Snow on Earth®. We knew we had to celebrate this feat in a big way in the middle of Salt Lake City."

To put this season's snowfall in perspective, Utah typically receives an average of 500" per season. 700" is the equivalent of ten cars stacked on top of one other.

"2022-2023 has been a banner year for Salt Lake area ski resorts," said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. "Skiers and boarders follow the snow and with over 58 feet of total snowfall, we've enjoyed showcasing Salt Lake's unique urban meets mountain setting to visitors from across the globe."

"I flew over Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on my way into Salt Lake yesterday," said Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism. "The majesty was breathtaking. Skiers and drought watchers alike will celebrate this."

For up-to-date snow totals and resort conditions: https://www.skiutah.com/snowreport

