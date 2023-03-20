Yunji Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022[1].

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB288.7 million ( US$41.9 million ), compared with RMB471.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales, and changes in consumers' consumption confidence and habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 81.8%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "During the fourth quarter of 2022, our platform's order volume was negatively impacted by pandemic-related restrictions in October and November 2022. Following relaxation of these restrictions, our order fulfillment was impeded due to a logistics workforce shortage caused by the rapid spread of COVID infections throughout the country. Nonetheless, our repeat purchase rate reached 81.8%, demonstrating the strength of our featured products and the continued popularity of our platform and its virtual community groups. Bolstered by the operational capabilities we honed and the valuable experience we gained during the pandemic, we are well-positioned to nimbly and prudently capture market opportunities as consumer confidence gradually recovers during 2023."

"In the fourth quarter of 2022, our continued cost structure optimizations and efficiency enhancements achieved significant results, resulting in total operating expenses decreased by 22.0% to RMB152.7 million (US$22.1 million) from RMB195.6 million in the same period of 2021. Our strong cash position and healthy financial condition provide a solid foundation for the further development of our private labels, allowing us to seize the opportunities created by the expected consumption recovery in 2023," said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB288.7 million (US$41.9 million), compared with RMB471.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales, and (ii) changes in consumers' consumption confidence and habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB241.3 million ( US$35.0 million ), compared with RMB389.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB42.9 million ( US$6.2 million ), compared with RMB73.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Other revenues were RMB4.5 million ( US$0.7 million ), compared with RMB8.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 40.1% to RMB170.6 million (US$24.7 million), or 59.2% of total revenues, from RMB284.9 million, or 60.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses decreased by 22.0% to RMB152.7 million (US$22.1 million) from RMB195.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 31.6% to RMB31.8million ( US$4.6 million ), or 11.0% of total revenues, from RMB46.5 million , or 9.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 24.8% to RMB59.0 million ( US$8.5 million ), or 20.4% of total revenues, from RMB78.4 million , or 16.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) a decrease in member management fees, and (iii) a decrease in marketplace business platform promotion expenses.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 35.7% to RMB17.0 million ( US$2.5 million ), or 5.9% of total revenues, from RMB26.4 million , or 5.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced cloud services costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by 1.4% to RMB44.9 million ( US$6.5 million ), or 15.6% of total revenues, from RMB44.3 million , or 9.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021.

Loss from operations was RMB33.1 million (US$4.8 million), compared with income from operations of RMB3.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Financial income, net was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), compared with financial income, net of RMB81.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB38.2 million (US$5.5 million), compared with net income of RMB57.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB31.0 million (US$4.5 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB71.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.03 in the same period of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB1,154.1 million (US$167.3 million), compared with RMB2,155.4 million in the full year of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in 2022 on the Company's operations, and (ii) the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales.

Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB965.8 million ( US$140.0 million ), compared with RMB1,798.9 million in the full year of 2021.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB170.6 million ( US$24.7 million ), compared with RMB321.9 million in the full year of 2021.

Other revenues were RMB17.7 million ( US$2.6 million ), compared with RMB34.6 million in the full year of 2021.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 51.5% to RMB651.6 million (US$94.5 million) from RMB1,343.4 million in the full year of 2021. This decrease was mainly attributable to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.

Total operating expenses were RMB602.7 million (US$87.4 million), compared with RMB849.0 million in the full year of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 20.5% to RMB160.7 million ( US$23.3 million ), or 13.9% of total revenues, from RMB202.0 million , or 9.4% of total revenues, in the full year of 2021, mainly due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 27.5% to RMB214.8 million ( US$31.2 million ), or 18.6% of total revenues, from RMB296.0 million , or 13.7% of total revenues, in the full year of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) a decrease in member management fees, and (iii) a decrease in marketplace business platform promotion expenses, partially offset by an increase in private label promotion expenses.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 34.8% to RMB81.4 million ( US$11.8 million ), or 7.1% of total revenues, from RMB124.9 million , or 5.8% of total revenues, in the full year of 2021, mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 35.5% to RMB145.9 million ( US$21.1 million ), or 12.6% of total revenues, from RMB226.1 million , or 10.5% of total revenues, in the full year of 2021, primarily due to (i) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) lower professional service fees, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB78.6 million (US$11.4 million), compared with income from operations of RMB17.4 million in the full year of 2021.

Financial loss, net was RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million), compared with financial income, net of RMB80.1 million in the full year of 2021, mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly change.

Net loss was RMB138.4 million (US$20.1 million), compared with net income of RMB132.3 million in the full year of 2021.

Adjusted net loss[3] was RMB108.2 million (US$15.7 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB188.2 million in the full year of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.07 (US$0.01), compared with basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.06 in the full year of 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

YUNJI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









As of



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

567,204

414,634

60,116 Restricted cash

62,528

42,109

6,105 Short-term investments

380,052

212,003

30,738 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for credit losses of RMB7,225 and RMB16,762, respectively)

118,166

94,111

13,645 Advance to suppliers

59,437

32,738

4,747 Inventories, net

84,500

54,651

7,924 Amounts due from related parties

2,532

202

29 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Allowance for credit losses of RMB4,791 and RMB14,510, respectively) [5]

430,717

362,065

52,494













Total current assets

1,705,136

1,212,513

175,798













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

12,842

168,928

24,492 Long-term investments

381,401

414,325

60,071 Deferred tax assets

17,497

-

- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

5,420

231

34 Other non-current assets (Allowance for credit losses of RMB488 and RMB2,091, respectively)

227,674

96,414

13,979













Total non-current assets

644,834

679,898

98,576













Total assets

2,349,970

1,892,411

274,374















YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

254,839

138,903

20,139 Deferred revenue

105,752

21,748

3,153 Incentive payables to members[4]

265,612

207,331

30,060 Member management fees payable

15,570

11,087

1,607 Other payable and accrued liabilities

202,786

145,527

21,099 Amounts due to related parties

15,630

10,608

1,538 Operating lease liabilities - current

5,571

1,162

169













Total current liabilities

865,760

536,366

77,765













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities

3,123

145

21 Deferred tax liabilities

2,572

-

-













Total non-current liabilities

5,695

145

21













Total Liabilities

871,455

536,511

77,786

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)









As of



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

70

70

10 Less: Treasury stock

(44,228)

(98,709)

(14,311) Additional paid-in capital

7,342,344

7,333,144

1,063,206 Statutory reserve

14,019

16,078

2,331 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(15,664)

63,113

9,151 Accumulated deficit

(5,818,645)

(5,958,666)

(863,925) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,477,896

1,355,030

196,462 Non-controlling interests

619

870

126 Total shareholders' equity

1,478,515

1,355,900

196,588 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,349,970

1,892,411

274,374

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:























Sales of merchandise, net

389,446

241,278

34,982

1,798,882

965,796

140,027 Marketplace revenue

73,607

42,921

6,223

321,844

170,561

24,729 Other revenues

8,331

4,494

652

34,635

17,757

2,574 Total revenues

471,384

288,693

41,857

2,155,361

1,154,114

167,330 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues

(284,919)

(170,570)

(24,730)

(1,343,386)

(651,578)

(94,470) Fulfilment

(46,503)

(31,814)

(4,613)

(202,026)

(160,680)

(23,296) Sales and marketing

(78,405)

(58,942)

(8,546)

(296,049)

(214,783)

(31,141) Technology and content

(26,422)

(16,990)

(2,463)

(124,854)

(81,382)

(11,799) General and administrative

(44,314)

(44,920)

(6,513)

(226,110)

(145,857)

(21,147) Total operating cost and expenses

(480,563)

(323,236)

(46,865)

(2,192,425)

(1,254,280)

(181,853) Other operating income

12,729

1,404

204

54,416

21,599

3,132 Income/(loss) from operations

3,550

(33,139)

(4,804)

17,352

(78,567)

(11,391) Financial income/(loss), net

81,844

8,353

1,211

80,061

(14,356)

(2,081) Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net

(281)

3,311

480

(1,300)

(15,697)

(2,276) Other non-operating (loss)/income, net

(5,977)

11

2

112,909

2,072

300 Income/(loss) before income tax expense, and equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

79,136

(21,464)

(3,111)

209,022

(106,548)

(15,448) Income tax expense

(19,556)

(11,344)

(1,645)

(60,501)

(24,791)

(3,594) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(1,636)

(5,409)

(784)

(16,237)

(7,051)

(1,022) Net income/(loss)

57,944

(38,217)

(5,540)

132,284

(138,390)

(20,064) Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

12

6

1

318

(217)

(31) Net income/(loss) attributable to YUNJI INC.

57,932

(38,223)

(5,541)

131,966

(138,173)

(20,033)

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

57,932

(38,223)

(5,541)

131,966

(138,173)

(20,033) Net income/(loss)

57,944

(38,217)

(5,540)

132,284

(138,390)

(20,064) Other comprehensive (loss)/income























Foreign currency translation adjustment

(16,521)

(15,242)

(2,210)

(25,116)

78,777

11,422 Total comprehensive income/(loss)

41,423

(53,459)

(7,750)

107,168

(59,613)

(8,642) Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

12

6

1

318

(217)

(31) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to YUNJI INC.

41,411

(53,465)

(7,751)

106,850

(59,396)

(8,611) Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

57,932

(38,223)

(5,541)

131,966

(138,173)

(20,033) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net earnings/(loss) per share, basic and diluted

2,142,400,718

2,029,131,769

2,029,131,769

2,139,963,573

2,088,319,721

2,088,319,721 Net earnings/ (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders























Basic

0.03

(0.02)

-

0.06

(0.07)

(0.01) Diluted

0.03

(0.02)

-

0.06

(0.07)

(0.01)

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in:























Technology and content

597

1,152

167

4,378

4,388

636 General and administrative

11,754

5,326

773

49,052

23,994

3,479 Fulfillment

336

305

44

930

1,229

178 Sales and marketing

373

479

69

1,550

539

78 Total

13,060

7,262

1,053

55,910

30,150

4,371

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Reconciliation of Net income/(loss) to Adjusted net income/(loss):























Net income/(loss)

57,944

(38,217)

(5,540)

132,284

(138,390)

(20,064) Add: Share-based compensation

13,060

7,262

1,053

55,910

30,150

4,371 Adjusted net income/(loss)

71,004

(30,955)

(4,487)

188,194

(108,240)

(15,693)

[1] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. [2] "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. [3] Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. [4] As of December 31, 2022, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members starting this year. [5] As of December 31, 2022, Short-term loan receivables of amount RMB 269,314 were included in the Prepaid expenses and other current assets balance, which represent the principal and interest to be collected on loans provided by the Group to third-party companies.

