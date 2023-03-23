Valiabiz outlines plans for massive national 'storefront' expansion

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiabiz, LLC, the first and only all-inclusive business management and development service, is proud to announce its latest plans to revolutionize the industry, a nationwide series of 'storefront' Valiabiz business centers, creating a luxurious and exclusive in-person experience for all its members nationwide.

The planned expansion would transform Valiabiz's entirely online business model into one which focuses on a face-to-face experience. Expansion plans call for the opening of 31 locations in various states over the next 18 months, starting with Miami, Fla. (420 Lincoln Rd., Miami, FL 33139) in June 2023.

"Valiabiz locations will offer members a high-quality luxurious environment never seen elsewhere," said Valiabiz CEO and Founder Christian Braman. "Having in-person locations will benefit our members tremendously by providing them the ability to meet with our team in-person and obtain experience through networking with other Valiabiz professionals and members."

Valiabiz locations are currently planned for Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia, Nevada, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, New York, California, New Jersey, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maine, Colorado, Washington, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Utah, Maryland, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vermont, Delaware, Arkansas, and Rhode Island. Other states will be added to this list as leases are signed.

"We are pursuing this expansion because we believe it will allow our company to establish a public existence," said Braman. "It will also allow people to obtain the experience of working with us in-person as opposed to strictly online."

For more information about Valiabiz, LLC, its expansion plans, or to schedule an interview, contact Valiabiz Public Relations Manager Greg Chandler at (713) 482-1789 or greg@valiabiz.com.

ABOUT VALIABIZ, LLC: Founded in 2021 by Christian Braman, Greenwich, Conn. based Valiabiz, LLC is the subscription-based provider of professional business management and development services. We provide entrepreneurs with all essential services to start, scale and manage businesses of all shapes and sizes nationwide. Our team works directly with businesses to develop and implement new strategies and solutions.

