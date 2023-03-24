Swarovski Appoints Kolja Kiofsky General Manager North America

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolja Kiofsky has been named General Manager North America of Swarovski, the world's leading crystal and jewelry manufacturer.

Based in New York City, Kiofsky will be responsible for achieving sustainable and profitable growth in the Americas region, a key strategic priority for the crystal giant.

Kiofsky brings a wealth of international management experience to the role. Having started his career at Porsche in the automotive industry, he joined Swarovski in 2010 as Head of Marketing Development at the brand's Zurich headquarters. As Global Senior Vice President for CX & Omnichannel Management, he was responsible for all points of purchase globally as well as ensuring high-quality store distribution, architecture, omnichannel solutions, training, and customer experience & service.

In his new role, Kiofsky's most important task will be to drive profitable growth in one of Swarovski's best performing markets. The November 2023 launch of Swarovski's new flagship store at 680 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will be a key priority, as will the US-wide roll out of the brand's first fine jewelry collection made with Swarovski Created Diamonds.

"I am honored to continue my tenure at Swarovski leading the North America team", says Kiofsky. "We see the US and Canadian consumer responding very well to our brand proposition. This region offers fantastic growth opportunities and I'm confident that we will continue to strengthen the company's position as one of the world's premier jewelry and accessory brands."

Swarovski has been on a journey of transformation since 2020, with a bold new product offer designed by Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert and a new business vision and growth strategy under Alexis Nasard, the family-owned company's first external CEO.

