Jenson USA Launches Jenson Pay Powered by Tandym

Leader in the cycling industry now offering a fully digital private label credit card to help drive a significant lift in AOV, repeat purchases, and customer lifetime value with a lower processing cost

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym, a first-to-market private-label credit card company that empowers merchants of any size to offer a branded digital credit card, today announced that Jenson USA, a leader in the cycling industry and one of the original online bike shops, launched Jenson Pay powered by Tandym. Tandym's solution will help Jenson drive a significant lift in average order value (AOV), repeat purchases, and customer lifetime value with a meaningfully lower processing cost than standard credit or debit card interchange fees.

One of the biggest pain-points for any merchant is the high fees associated with processing credit card payments, making it near-impossible for small-and-medium-sized businesses to offer branded loyalty cards. Shockingly, merchants spend three percent or more to process payments with the bulk of that fee going to Big Banks to fund credit card loyalty programs. However, with Tandym's solution, merchants save 80 percent on payment processing and use the savings to fund valuable rewards for their customers.

"In our search for a private label credit card program, we couldn't find a partner that was able to meet our specific needs where we have a growing and loyal e-commerce customer base," said Mike Cachat, CEO of Jenson USA. "But then we discovered Tandym, which reduces payment processing fees and enables us to fund a loyalty program that provides significant savings for our customers. Today, we're thrilled to officially launch Jenson Pay powered by Tandym."

"By helping merchants convert processing cost savings into a compelling, turn-key loyalty program for their customers, merchants of any size can now offer their loyal customers major rewards for future purchases at their favorite retailer," said Jennifer Glaspie-Lundstrom, CEO and Co-Founder of Tandym. "We couldn't be more pleased that an online pioneer like Jenson USA has chosen Tandym to power their private label credit card."

While Tandym has plugins for all of the major web platforms, Jenson USA's website is custom and was still able to integrate Tandym's solution with easy-to-code APIs. In fact, they were able to launch Jenson Pay in just a couple of weeks when most card programs take more than six months to launch.

Jenson Pay is a fully digital private label credit card with an easy application for customers to apply before building their cart or at checkout while returning customers use their phone numbers to access their approved credit line to make purchases. Among the card's features, it offers three times points with their initial purchase (15 percent value) as an introductory offer and five percent rewards on future qualifying purchases, exclusive sales, and discounts. It serves as Jenson's standalone loyalty program.

About Tandym

Tandym is a financial technology company transforming the private label credit card industry. As the first and only company to enable e-commerce businesses to quickly and easily offer their own, next generation, private label credit cards, Tandym provides a comprehensive solution that drives business outcomes for merchants and the consumers they serve. The platform's modern API allows for seamless merchant integration while delivering an innovative, digital-first customer experience.

