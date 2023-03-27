TGH Imaging Powered by Tower is the First in Florida to Install GE HealthCare's Omni Legend Digital PET/CT System

This cutting edge all-digital PET-CT system installation will enhance TGH Imaging's oncology, cardiac and neurological applications expanding its diagnostic imaging network.

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to providing advanced imaging diagnoses for complex medical care, TGH Imaging powered by Tower is the first in Florida to install the new Omni Legend digital PET/CT system from GE HealthCare. Now available in Tampa, Fla., at 4719 N. Habana Ave., the Omni Legend is an innovative solution that harnesses the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and faster exam times[1]. This impressive, all-digital technology can help increase patient access and efficiency, creating a higher level of service to patients and physicians in the area.

GE HealthCare's Omni Legend PET/CT, recently recognized by AuntMinnie Europe as the "Best New Radiology Device" in its EuroMinnies 2023 awards, enables improved operational efficiency and overall experience for the patient and the technologist. With streamlined calibration for quality assurance, simplified protocol selection for an easy process from start to finish, and enhanced patient positioning capabilities with AI-based auto positioning, the Omni Legend is unique in its advanced imaging technology.

"Having access to high-quality images is foundational to world-class health care. Adding the advanced GE HealthCare Omni Legend to the TGH Imaging fleet will help enhance our service offerings and increase our operational efficiency, improving the PET/CT imaging experience for patients and our technologists," said Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of Enterprise Imaging at Tampa General Hospital. "Patients in the Tampa Bay area can receive oncologic, cardiac and neurological PET/CT imaging exams within the Tampa General care network, creating a seamless experience from diagnosis to treatment."

TGH Imaging works closely with the TGH Cancer Institute, allowing for a more streamlined process from diagnosis to treatment, taking a multidisciplinary approach with an emphasis on compassionate, personalized care that focuses on the whole patient.

TGH Imaging facilities are accredited by the American College of Radiology with board-certified, subspecialized radiologists working with highly trained technologists to offer patients top-quality exam results, often available the same day. As a diagnostic resource for patients and physicians, TGH Imaging provides a range of exams in addition to PET/CT, including MRI, CT, 3D mammography, breast biopsy, ultrasound, bone density, nuclear medicine and X-rays.

"We are excited to introduce the new GE HealthCare Omni Legend PET/CT to our local market," said Dr. David Germain, assistant professor and director of the Division of Pediatric Radiology in the Department of Radiology, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and a specialized radiologist in PET/CT at TGH Imaging. "This state-of-the-art scanner will allow us to provide highly efficient and accurate imaging, as well as enable us to accommodate new emerging radiotracers. Our oncologic patients will have access to very precise cancer staging and monitoring."

TGH Imaging's clinical practice consists of 100+ board-certified radiologists who hold additional fellowship training in 11 subspecialties. This additional training allows each physician to focus on their area of radiology expertise, such as women's, neuroradiology, musculoskeletal, cardiac, thoracic, body, pediatric, nuclear medicine, vascular interventional and emergency imaging. They also participate in academic research and teaching through academic affiliations as faculty in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Consistently recognized for world-class care, Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is the primary teaching affiliate of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Patients who need a higher level of care have a direct connection to academic medical center resources through Tampa General's affiliation with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. That includes research breakthroughs, clinical trials and options for advanced immunotherapy procedures.

Tampa General Hospital has been affiliated with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine since the school was created in the early 1970s and more than 300 residents are assigned to Tampa General Hospital for specialty training in areas ranging from general internal medicine to neurosurgery. In addition, USF medical, nursing, pharmacy and physical therapy students receive part of their training at Tampa General. Faculty of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine admit and care for patients at Tampa General, as do private practice physicians, many of whom also serve as adjunct clinical faculty at USF.

ABOUT TGH IMAGING

Established in 1994, TGH Imaging, formerly known as Tower Radiology, is one of the largest outpatient radiology practices in West Central Florida, with 21 locations in four counties. The new name marks Tampa General Hospital's complete purchase of Tower Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient sites, including primary care, urgent care, rehab, cancer care, surgery and imaging. After decades of working closely, the purchase officially combines industry expertise and the drive to deliver world-class care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care while achieving the optimal patient experience. TGH Imaging holds accreditations in all imaging modalities from the American College of Radiology (ACR), is an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and is a designated ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center. For three years, TGH Imaging has received the Tampa Bay Times' Best of the Best People's Choice award for its Mammogram Center in Tampa. TGH Imaging offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, weight-bearing open MRI, cardiac MRI, wide-bore MRI, low-dose CT lung screening, PET/CT, and 64-slice CT. All exam interpretations are by board-certified radiologists that hold additional certifications in imaging-focused subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty and staff for the University of South Florida and Florida State University Colleges of Medicine in the Departments of Radiology. TGH Imaging's mission is to provide the highest-quality screening and diagnostic radiology services to patients and providers in the community within a safe, compassionate, professional and technologically advanced environment. For more information, go to www.TGHimaging.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.



[1] Up to 53% reduction of PET scan time on Omni Legend 32 cm compared to Discovery MI 25 cm, as demonstrated in phantom testing.



TGH Imaging powered by Tower is the first in Florida to install the new Omni Legend digital PET/CT system from GE HealthCare. (PRNewswire)

