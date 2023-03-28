Collagen Matrix Inc. Unveils New Brand and Name as Regenity Biosciences

The rebrand supports the company's position as material transformers in regenerative implant science

OAKLAND, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine and a Linden Capital Partners ("Linden") portfolio company, announced today it has changed its name to Regenity Biosciences and unveiled a new visual identity and website.

Regenity Logo (PRNewswire)

For more than 25 years, the company has been transforming bioresorbable materials into regenerative solutions to repair and regenerate tissue and bone for a variety of markets including dental, spine, orthopedic, neurosurgery, ENT and nerve repair. After first getting its start with collagen-based medical devices, the company has since introduced numerous bioresorbable technologies with more than 71 product lines commercially available worldwide. Most recently, Regenity expanded its product portfolio to include versatile bioresorbable polymer technologies via the acquisition of Polyganics, which was the impetus behind the new name and brand direction.

"Material transformation is at the core of everything we do and the inspiration behind our new name and rebrand," said Shawn McCarthy, CEO of Regenity. "We recognize the urgency in the work we do because of how critical it is to patients. Regenity represents our commitment to making a material difference with life-changing products, which support our vision to be the global leader in bioresorbable technologies for tissue and bone repair, as we now treat more than four million patients per year."

Along with the new name and vision, Regenity is accelerating its innovation pipeline, mixing a build-it-now mentality with the development of new technology platforms and materials. The company is delivering the next generation of regenerative devices across an expanding range of clinical applications by introducing new synthetic polymers, and other complementary bioresorbable materials, to an already established product portfolio and world-class collagen capabilities. Regenity now operates in five locations in the U.S. and the Netherlands, employing more than 275 associates worldwide.

Regenity will unveil its new name and brand at the Society for Biomaterials Annual Meeting in San Diego, held April 19 – April 22, 2023. The company will also be presenting three abstracts on the topics of osteostimulatory properties and in vivo evaluation of their novel bioactive bone graft substitute and novel in vitro models for studying damaged extracellular matrices. This data was generated through the company's cell biology lab, which was opened in the spring of 2022. Visit Regenity at Booth #205 to learn more.

For more information, visit the new Regenity website at www.regenity.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Regenity.

About Regenity Biosciences

Regenity Biosciences is the leading global developer and manufacturer of bioresorbable technologies to repair and regenerate natural tissue and bone for a variety of markets including dental, spine, orthopedic, neurosurgery, ENT and nerve repair. Founded in 1997, Regenity (formerly Collagen Matrix, Inc.) is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, with manufacturing locations in Oakland and Allendale, New Jersey and Groningen, the Netherlands. Regenity's product portfolio includes a variety of collagen-based and synthetic polymer solutions that support the company's platform for tissue and bone regeneration. Regenity develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis and offers partnership opportunities including contract product development and manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.regenity.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 250+ total transactions. The firm has raised over $7 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regenity Biosciences