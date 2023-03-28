DailyPay Names Jared DeMatteis as Company's First Chief Legal & Strategy Officer

The veteran legal and compliance executive joins DailyPay to drive legal/compliance strategy and corporate development; Brings experience leading a global team of hundreds of legal personnel

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a leading financial technology company, today announced that Jared DeMatteis joins the company as Chief Legal & Strategy Officer. He joins DailyPay from WeWork, where he served as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, as well as Corporate Secretary. Reporting to CEO Kevin Coop, DeMatteis will assume responsibilities over all legal, compliance, regulatory, policy and corporate development functions which will now report directly to him.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jared to the DailyPay team as he will complement our already strong legal and compliance leadership," said DailyPay CEO Kevin Coop. "As DailyPay enters its next phase of growth, we are prioritizing new lines of business, international growth, product innovation with compliance at the core of our strategy, and support for our regulatory and policy efforts."

As Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at WeWork, DeMatteis led an international department of hundreds of legal personnel executing complex corporate, litigation and policy strategies on a global scale. He brings a wealth of experience leading and scaling complex businesses in the U.S. and abroad.

"DailyPay is the clear market-leader in a new and exciting category, with incredible opportunity for further strategic growth and regulatory certainty," said Jared DeMatteis. "I'm thrilled to be joining in this moment of the company's history and to help unlock financial freedom for millions of users."

Prior to WeWork, DeMatteis held positions at WilmerHale and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. He holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University.

DeMatteis' addition to DailyPay comes on the heels of CeCe Morken, former CEO of Headspace and Wells Fargo Board Member, joining the company's board of directors.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

