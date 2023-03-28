GeminiBio opens new cGMP bioprocess liquid manufacturing facility, expanding capabilities to better serve the biotechnology and cell & gene therapy markets

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Bioproducts, LLC ("GeminiBio"), a leading manufacturer of cell culture products and custom cGMP bioprocess liquids for the biotech industry and a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida based healthcare private equity firm, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art cGMP bioprocess liquid manufacturing facility in West Sacramento, California.

GeminiBio's new large-volume liquid manufacturing facility significantly expands the company's cGMP bioprocess liquid manufacturing capacity. In addition to existing 500-liter and 1,000-liter formulation tanks, the new manufacturing facility includes one 5,000-liter and two 10,000-liter stainless steel formulation tanks. This new manufacturing facility allows the company to provide biotechnology and life sciences customers with custom manufactured cGMP cell culture media, buffers, water for injection (WFI) quality water, and other process liquids in batch sizes up to 10,000-liters.

The manufacturing of transformational biotherapeutics, including cell and gene therapies, requires a wide array of upstream and downstream process liquids, and the continued rapid growth of the biotechnology market has led to significant supply constraints. GeminiBio's enhanced manufacturing capacity and capability will allow the company to further simplify and streamline customer's manufacturing workflows, while also improving assurance of supply.

"The addition of large-scale process liquid manufacturing to our existing small and mid-scale capabilities allows us to manufacture cGMP process liquids in batch sizes from 10-liters to 10,000-liters, which puts GeminiBio in an industry-leading position to help biotech customers scale from early-stage development to full commercial manufacturing," said Brian Parker, CEO, GeminiBio. "We are particularly excited to support the cell and gene therapy markets, including plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing, given our ability to address the unique requirements that these manufacturing processes require."

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

