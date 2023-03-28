Interwell Health Celebrates 5M Patient Charts in Acumen Epic Connect

Most Adopted Nephrology-Specific Electronic Health Record System Also Receives Accreditation from Epic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a physician-centered organization dedicated to reimagining kidney care, celebrates the success of Acumen Epic Connect (Acumen), which has surpassed five million patient charts entered into the platform.

Acumen Epic Connect (PRNewswire)

Acumen is the nation's most adopted electronic health record (EHR) specifically designed for nephrologists. It is optimized for caring for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and for value-based care. This includes both large and small practices in urban and rural settings across the country. Interwell Health acquired Acumen last year.

Acumen also received Epic Connect Accreditation for the second year in a row. The 2023 accreditation, which is reevaluated each year, recognizes only those organizations demonstrating happy customers, good Epic use, and Connect best practices. The Epic platform is the most used EHR software in the U.S., which allows providers to quickly access patient records across hundreds of other Epic Connect sites.

"Acumen Epic Connect supports nephrologists by collecting and presenting the exact information they need, empowering them to provide care that's better and more efficient—that's something everyone is interested in," said Robert Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "As we reimagine kidney care and improve patient outcomes, there are great opportunities for providers to use this technology to accelerate the shift from volume to value."

More than 150 nephrology practices, or 2,000 kidney care providers, have implemented Acumen Epic Connect, including 65% of the Interwell Health network. This percentage is expected to grow over the next couple years as more practices see the benefits of aligning to a platform optimized for value-based care.

"The growth of Acumen Epic Connect is a direct result of listening to our physician partners and building the integrations and features they need to be successful," said Sam Gopal, president of Acumen Physician Solutions. "We are also rolling out new features for our many providers in value-based care agreements to ensure we can help optimize their success."

This nephrology-specific configuration of the Epic platform offers point-of-care interventions, including imminent hospitalization alerts and other tools that improve care coordination between nephrology practices, hospitals, and dialysis centers. EHRs are a critical workflow tool that can support and ease change management in the transition to value-based care.

Acumen Epic Connect uses its decades of longitudinal information to create industry benchmarks that help practices understand how they are performing clinically and operationally relative to their peers. Acumen users are a strong community, with physicians routinely sharing success stories and insights. The company maintains medical records on behalf of nephrology practices for five million patients across both CKD and end-stage kidney disease.

More information can be found at: acumenmd.com.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

Media Contact

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

media@interwellhealth.com

InterWell Health logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InterWell Health