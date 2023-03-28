N-able Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) will replace iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 3. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is acquiring iStar effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 31. Immediately prior to its acquisition by Safehold, iStar will distribute shares in Star Holdings (NASD:STHO). Star Holdings is not eligible for the S&P SmallCap 600 following the spin-off transaction as it is not representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 31, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Star Holdings STHO Real Estate April 3, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition N-able NABL Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion iStar STAR Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Star Holdings STHO Real Estate

