Apryse Launches Xodo Platform for Consumer and SMB Market

Now Generally Available, new Xodo platform expands Apryse's product portfolio with versatile document manipulation and premium eSignature solution.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apryse, the global leader in B2B document processing technology, has announced the launch of Xodo, its new, comprehensive consumer and small business offering, powered by the Apryse SDK and further solidifying the company's position as the leading provider of document processing technology for both developers and consumers.

With this new platform, Apryse combines versatile document capabilities, enabling organizations of all sizes to streamline their digital document workflows with ease. Xodo offers a wide range of powerful features including PDF creation, editing, and annotation, secure cloud storage and file sharing via Xodo Drive, and a professional signing solution, Xodo Sign, enabling teams to apply legally binding and compliant eSignatures.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new product portfolio for small businesses, teams, and individuals that combines Apryse's market-leading document processing with its premium eSignature capability," stated Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse. "We recognized the tremendous demand in the consumer market for a comprehensive solution, particularly in light of the pandemic-induced shift towards fully digital and remote workflows. By merging these powerful capabilities under one brand, Xodo delivers unparalleled customer value."

Apryse's Chief Product Officer, Andrew Varley, said, "While developing the new Xodo, we carefully considered the feedback we received from our users and customers. They consistently expressed a desire for a unified solution that would reduce IT costs, streamline operations, and eliminate the need for multiple SaaS tools and paper-based processes. With the launch of our Xodo offering, we have taken a significant step towards realizing our vision of providing customers with a seamless digital experience across all platforms and devices, enabling them to create, edit, sign, and store documents and eliminate costs associated with digital tool fragmentation."

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, takes document solutions to the next level, making work better and life simpler. As a global leader in document processing technology, Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools they need to reach their document goals faster and easier. Our product portfolio includes Apryse SDK, Fluent, iText, and Xodo. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

