FASTBRIDGE FIBER EXTENDS FIBER INTERNET NETWORK TO MORE HOMES AND BUSINESSES IN BERKS COUNTY, PA

WYOMISSING, Pa., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly continuing expansion of its lightning-fast fiber internet network, FastBridge Fiber announced today expansion in Berks County, PA to pass an additional 13,000 homes and businesses.

FastBridge has been constructing and installing customers in the Township of Spring, Lower Heidelberg Township, the Borough of Wyomissing and the Borough of Sinking Spring.

FastBridge Fiber's expansion area encompasses the construction of additional network infrastructure in the Borough of Wyomissing, the Township of Spring and the Borough of Sinking Spring. As part of this expansion project, FastBridge adds the Wernersville Borough, South Heidelberg Township and the Township of Cumru to their coverage footprint.

As FastBridge Fiber's fiber-optic internet service becomes available in these areas, residents and businesses will have access to future-proof fiber internet, with symmetrical (upload/download) speeds of up to 2 Gigs for residents and up to 10 Gigs for business.

"Based on our activity and the feedback we've heard from customers, it's clear that Berks County communities having been craving a choice for a new internet service provider that offers simple pricing plans and local customer support paired with modern fiber-optic service. We are excited to offer this choice to these communities," said John Rinehart, Chief Customer Officer.

Berks County residents within coverage areas will be notified by mail regarding the construction in their neighborhood. Information on what to expect during construction can be found at fastbridgefiber.com/construction .

Those interested in FastBridge Fiber service may visit the FastBridge Fiber Check Availability webpage to sign up for service, or to be notified once their address is available for service.

