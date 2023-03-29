Goodnites® Announces National Campaign and Partnership with the Autism Society of America to Raise Awareness and Provide Solutions for Bedwetting Needs of Families with Neurodivergent Children

Goodnites® Announces National Campaign and Partnership with the Autism Society of America to Raise Awareness and Provide Solutions for Bedwetting Needs of Families with Neurodivergent Children

Study Reveals That 60% of Parents of Children with Autism and/or ADHD Who Experience Bedwetting Express Increased Feelings of Anxiety

NEENAH, Wis., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnites, the #1 bedwetting underwear1 brand, announced a new partnership with the Autism Society of America, America's largest and oldest grassroots Autism organization, to educate, support, and provide solutions for families of children with Autism who are in need of a longer-term bedwetting solution. Since inventing the absorbent bedwetting underwear category in 1994, Goodnites has been committed to empowering users to have a dry night's sleep and wake up awesome! Its bedwetting underwear is designed to provide children ages 3 to 17 a dry night's sleep with 35% fewer leaks2. While bedwetting is a common occurrence among most children, children with Autism and/or ADHD may face a longer experience with nocturnal enuresis, commonly known as bedwetting. In honor of Autism Acceptance Month this April, Goodnites will donate $150,000 to the Autism Society of America to support education and community efforts throughout 2023. As part of the programming, the brand is also unveiling new proprietary research illustrating the impact of bedwetting on families of children with ADHD and/or Autism, sharing awareness-driving content across digital channels, and amplifying influential voices in the neurodivergent and parenting space to help reduce the shame and stigma around bedwetting through education.

Since inventing the absorbent bedwetting underwear category in 1994, Goodnites has been committed to empowering users to have a dry night's sleep and wake up awesome. (PRNewswire)

Driven by insights, Goodnites is committed to supporting this underserved group by combating the bedwetting stigma and giving parents and children the comfort that they are not alone. Through an ongoing partnership with the Autism Society of America that extends through 2023, the two organizations will support the community through educational resources, national and local community events, and advocacy. Designed with these families' needs in mind, Goodnites will unveil a resource hub later this year to provide free access to bedwetting education tailored to the Autism and ADHD communities with contributions from the Autism Society of America.

In January 2023, Goodnites conducted a survey among 1,000 U.S parents of children with Autism and/or ADHD, ages 3 to 17. The survey uncovered the physical, emotional, relational, and mental impact that bedwetting has on families of children with Autism and/or ADHD. The study found:

Three-fifths of parents of children with Autism and/or ADHD who experience bedwetting express increased feelings of anxiety (60%) and helplessness (58%).

About two-fifths of these parents also state that bedwetting has made their child more anxious (41%) and lowered their child's self-esteem (38%).

Half (50%) of parents say their child's bedwetting has caused them to feel like a failure as a parent and roughly half (48%) of parents feel bedwetting has led to concerns that others will judge them.

Participants expressed that they feel friends (71%) and family (65%) don't understand the challenges of parenting children with Autism and/or ADHD.

"The Goodnites brand is proud to stand up to the stigma and shame wrapped up in wet sheets and begin a conversation to help parents of children with Autism and ADHD find answers and solutions to help their kids wake up dry for a better start to the day for the whole family," said Aaron Gretebeck, Kimberly-Clark's North American Vice Present of Goodnites. "We are proud to partner with the Autism Society of America to fulfill the shared goal of empowering families of neurodivergent children with educational resources and meaningful support."

To better serve the needs of children who experience longer-term bedwetting and provide size inclusive products with outstanding comfort and fit, Goodnites launched a dedicated XL size in 2021. Following this launch, consumer data showed that the second largest group of XL buyers were parents of children with disabilities. One in six children experience bedwetting, and of those who experience bedwetting, one in 10 has a disability, with Autism and ADHD being the most prevalent3. While bedwetting is a common occurrence among many children, it can have a greater impact on families of children with Autism and/or ADHD who experience additional physical, emotional, relational, and mental tolls on their everyday lives.

"Goodnites is addressing challenges faced by many in the Autism community with higher support needs, that are not often talked about," said Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "The resources this partnership creates will serve as a starting point for conversations that will help break the stigma in a community that can often feel isolated and underserved."

Visit Goodnites.com to learn more, find the right product for your family's unique needs, and discover how awesome days start with Goodnites. Follow @goodnites on Instagram, @goodnites on Facebook, @goodnitesbrand on TikTok, @autismsociety on Twitter, @autism society on Instagram to learn more.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About the Autism Society of America

The Autism Society's mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. As the nation's oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its approximately 70+ local affiliates serve over half a million members of the Autism community each year. It envisions a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it – including education, advocacy efforts, and supports and services throughout the lifespan. During Autism Acceptance Month, the Autism Society has a goal to fundraise $350,000 to expand acceptance in practice for the Autism community. For more information, go to www.autismsociety.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

[KMB-B]

1 Youth Pant Category Share Data

2 vs. Boy Large vs. Ninjamas Boy Large

3 Goodnites Bedwetting Diary Study, ©Burke, Inc. 2021

Ranging from XS – XL, Goodnites is the #1 nighttime bedwetting underwear made for children ages 3 - 17 who experience bedwetting. They are designed for 35% fewer leaks so kids can have a dry night's sleep and wake up awesome! (PRNewswire)

Goodnites is partnering with the Autism Society of America to educate, support, and provide solutions for families of children with Autism who are in need of a longer-term bedwetting solution. (PRNewswire)

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month this April, Goodnites will donate $150,000 to the Autism Society of America to support education and community efforts throughout 2023. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation