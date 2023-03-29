RADIUS Oral Care Company Celebrates 40th Anniversary

KUTZTOWN, Pa., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, RADIUS, the leader in the natural products industry and ranking top toothbrush brand, achieves a major milestone, announcing its 40th Anniversary. RADIUS has been revolutionizing eco-conscious oral care to ensure cleaner smiles and a greener world since 1983.

Kevin Foley , an architect by trade, founded the company with a vision to craft everyday objects that are better for people and the environment.

This announcement follows many accomplishments for RADIUS , as it pioneered several firsts in the industry, including:

The replaceable head toothbrush.

Non-GMO, organic toothpaste.

The left-handed and right-handed toothbrush, a permanent collection of the , a permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute National Design Museum

Saskia Coleman , the CEO and President of RADIUS, and the daughter of Mr. Foley, has successfully grown the company, through new product innovation, expanding distribution worldwide, and continued dedication to sustainable manufacturing and American made.

"The special thing about RADIUS and why we've lasted 40 years is that our products, ethos, and everything that we do, is done in a methodical way- making it slower to launch, but longer to live," says Saskia Coleman. "There's a big difference when you create a product that you believe in."

Dr. Christina Carter , a pediatric dentist, orthodontist, and craniofacial orthodontist is a strong advocate of RADIUS, because of their uniquely designed materials and awareness of an underserved population.

"RADIUS has decades of development where form follows function to make it easier to brush well and do good for the world. The textured handles, wider heads, perfectly sized bristles, and sustainable materials provide healthy foundations for bright futures," says Christina Carter, DMD. "RADIUS respects and embraces sensory issues of special needs patients to help all children develop."

RADIUS is proudly a certified women-owned, American-made business, with a dedicated mission to evolve and create sustainable, premium products. As female entrepreneurship grows, RADIUS has seen an increased interest in its product portfolio, due to a new trend of supporting small businesses.

"It's fascinating that RADIUS has the opportunity to shine and show that you can succeed as a women-led company in a male-dominated industry. When companies like us get a seat at the table, it shows others are recognizing the importance of having diversity, minority, and equality," says Saskia Coleman.

