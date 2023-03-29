Travelers are eager to get back into the world with Collette in 2023

Collette has seen a surge in interest in Africa, Australia, Japan, and South America

PAWTUCKET, R.I., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette saw a large bounce back in travel throughout 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the industry. Travelers have continued to be eager to get back out and explore the world in 2023. Collette is excited to share which destinations are trending so far this year. North America's longest-running tour operator has seen travelers flock to Africa, Australia, Japan, and South America.

"They're all selling well. Japan's come back after recently opening up again, so has the South Pacific. Iceland, Ireland and Italy are all selling great, and the Patagonias of the world too. We're getting strong demand pretty much across the board," said Dan Sullivan Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Collette.

Sullivan went on to add that travelers are showing a desire to go on their bucket list trips, after being stuck inside for the better part of three years.

"Clients, because they haven't travelled in three years, have more money to travel, to spend, and they're doing that," he explained. "They're saying I want to go on a trip of a lifetime and have that bucket list trip."

Collette's new "Best of Italy" Small Groups Explorations Tour lets travelers immerse themselves into the country's culture their way. Travelers will have multiple opportunities to decide how they'd like to experience what the country has to offer. While visiting the Romagna Countryside, they'll have the choice between relaxing at their hotel with a wine-infused mud treatment or spending the day in Ravenna for a guided tour of its mosaics. When in Rome later in the tour they'll once again be able to choose how to spend their day. Travelers can elect to take a walking tour of the city and its Renaissance masterpieces, or instead enjoy a tour of the Catacombs and search for the vestiges of the Empire. Travelers can book their spot on the "Best of Italy" for as early as April 23, 2023, for prices starting at $3,399 USD pp.

"Our 'Best of Italy' Small Groups Explorations Tour is a fantastic way for travelers to enjoy Italian culture. On this new tour, they'll be able to make their own decisions on what they'd like to experience during their trip," said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president and chief customer experience officer at Collette.

Collette has seen a surge in rave reviews of its "Colors of Morocco" small group explorations tour carry over into 2023. Travelers have been enjoying their time on the 15-day tour through Morocco. The tour has an excellence rating of 85%, meaning that of 155 different travelers who left feedback on the tour, 85% rated the tour to be exclusively excellent.

The itinerary sees travelers take a stroll through the cobbled alleyways of ancient markets and medinas, as well as spending two days traversing the Sahara Desert. One experience that travelers have loved being able to spend time with a nomadic family while in the desert. One traveler highlighted their experience, writing, "Our guide Abdou, was absolutely amazing. He provided insight as we traveled and met with locals. Visiting with the family in the desert was powerful." Spots on tours are available as early as April 27, 2023 with prices starting at $3,399 USD pp.

Collette's "Exploring South Africa, Victoria Falls, & Botswana" small group Explorations tour has been another trending product into 2023. Travelers have been excited to explore the lovely landscapes and learn about the local culture. The 15-day tour's itinerary features a home hosted dinner with a Capetonian family, a visit to an elephant sanctuary, and a daylong journey through the Cape winelands, where they'll be able to enjoy the Dutch architecture as well as some fine wine. There are still seats available on tours starting on April 7, 2023, with prices as low as $4,549 USD pp.

"Travelers are flocking to explore Africa with Collette's explorations tours," said Jeff Roy, executive vice president of revenue management and pricing at Collette. "What makes Collette's Africa tours unique is that on top of the opportunity to explore the wildlife, travelers have the chance to enjoy the unique and rich culture of Africa. We're happy that travelers have been taking the opportunity to plan life-changing experiences with Collette."

Travelers on Collette's 13-day, 12-night small group tour, Costa Rica: A World of Nature, will be immersed in natural surroundings throughout the journey. The popular tour features two nights at a remote resort in the heart of Tortuguero National Park. As travelers encounter this beautiful destination, they'll give back to preservation efforts at a sea turtle research station, boat along rivers and canals of the jungle in search of wildlife, and get the chance to connect with locals in Tortuguero village. Pricing starts at $2,599 USD pp for seats on tours for as early as May 13, 2023.

Diana Ditto, senior director of product marketing, said: "This is a chance to take in Costa Rica from many angles with a focus on all the beauty and wildlife the country has to offer. The incredible experiences in Tortuguero National Park truly set this tour apart." Collette travelers can book confidently knowing that when they add Collette's Travel Protection Plan, they get a full money-back refund if they need to cancel – up to 24 hours before departure. Travel advisors will also earn advanced commission.

