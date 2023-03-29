TrueCar Releases Analysis of March and First Quarter Industry Sales

Fleet sales are at their highest in three years

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,356,762 units in March 2023, up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.7 million, up 8.5% from March 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,131,166 units, up 3% from a year ago and up 2% from February 2023.

Year-Over-Year % Change in Sales (PRNewswire)

"While we're seeing a modest recovery in retail sales, a key focal point this month will be the return of fleet sales," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet growth has outpaced the retail side as manufacturers find willing and capable commercial buyers. Unit volume and share of sales are on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels. Nissan is expected to be a large contributor to fleet sales this month as they close out their fiscal year."

"Honda sales are tracking to be their best result in a year and a half," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "They've been able to balance an inventory recovery while keeping their portfolio fresh with new model introductions in critical segments."

Additional March Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and up 4% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for March 2023 are expected to be up 31% from a year ago and up 13.5% from February 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and even with February 2023 .

Total SAAR is expected to be up 8.5% from a year ago at about 14.7 million units.

Used vehicle sales for March 2023 are expected to reach 3.4 million, down 3% from a year ago and up 6% from February 2023 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.97%, on par with February 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 11%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 4% from a year ago and about the same as Q4 2022.

Quarterly incentive spend is down 9% from a year ago and up 27% from Q4 2022.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 32,455 30,561 26,808 6.2 % 6.2 % 21.1 % 7.6 % Daimler 28,745 28,764 26,624 -0.1 % -0.1 % 8.0 % -4.0 % Ford 166,606 158,500 156,377 5.1 % 5.1 % 6.5 % -5.3 % GM 225,784 204,829 185,560 10.2 % 10.2 % 21.7 % 8.2 % Honda 114,503 108,075 83,247 5.9 % 5.9 % 37.5 % 22.3 % Hyundai 75,498 63,983 61,252 18.0 % 18.0 % 23.3 % 9.6 % Kia 69,784 59,524 60,859 17.2 % 17.2 % 14.7 % 1.9 % Nissan 99,089 79,665 72,393 24.4 % 24.4 % 36.9 % 21.7 % Stellantis 135,681 143,376 119,770 -5.4 % -5.4 % 13.3 % 0.7 % Subaru 52,541 43,322 45,790 21.3 % 21.3 % 14.7 % 2.0 % Tesla 62,145 47,953 60,325 29.6 % 29.6 % 3.0 % -8.4 % Toyota 170,462 195,271 157,697 -12.7 % -12.7 % 8.1 % -3.9 % Volkswagen Group 54,387 39,262 47,381 38.5 % 38.5 % 14.8 % 2.0 % Industry 1,356,762 1,264,300 1,160,877 7.3 % 7.3 % 16.9 % 3.9 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,496 29,977 25,052 -1.6 % -1.6 % 17.7 % 4.7 % Daimler 25,904 27,443 25,169 -5.6 % -5.6 % 2.9 % -8.5 % Ford 119,978 118,539 109,733 1.2 % 1.2 % 9.3 % -2.8 % GM 173,276 163,021 153,473 6.3 % 6.3 % 12.9 % 0.4 % Honda 113,336 104,176 81,868 8.8 % 8.8 % 38.4 % 23.1 % Hyundai 71,675 63,319 53,035 13.2 % 13.2 % 35.1 % 20.1 % Kia 66,530 53,572 56,870 24.2 % 24.2 % 17.0 % 4.0 % Nissan 70,193 64,109 60,090 9.5 % 9.5 % 16.8 % 3.8 % Stellantis 93,641 113,098 85,170 -17.2 % -17.2 % 9.9 % -2.3 % Subaru 51,000 41,963 43,436 21.5 % 21.5 % 17.4 % 4.4 % Tesla 55,160 47,447 52,555 16.3 % 16.3 % 5.0 % -6.7 % Toyota 152,631 174,182 145,354 -12.4 % -12.4 % 5.0 % -6.7 % Volkswagen Group 47,449 38,135 44,078 24.4 % 24.4 % 7.6 % -4.3 % Industry 1,131,166 1,094,894 983,735 3.3 % 3.3 % 15.0 % 2.2 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,959 584 1,756 406.3 % 406.3 % 68.5 % 49.8 % Daimler 2,841 1,321 1,455 115.1 % 115.1 % 95.3 % 73.6 % Ford 46,628 39,961 46,644 16.7 % 16.7 % 0.0 % -11.1 % GM 52,508 41,808 32,087 25.6 % 25.6 % 63.6 % 45.5 % Honda 1,167 3,899 1,379 -70.1 % -70.1 % -15.4 % -24.8 % Hyundai 3,823 664 8,217 475.7 % 475.7 % -53.5 % -58.6 % Kia 3,254 5,952 3,989 -45.3 % -45.3 % -18.4 % -27.5 % Nissan 28,896 15,556 12,303 85.8 % 85.8 % 134.9 % 108.8 % Stellantis 42,040 30,278 34,600 38.8 % 38.8 % 21.5 % 8.0 % Subaru 1,541 1,359 2,354 13.4 % 13.4 % -34.5 % -41.8 % Tesla 6,985 506 7,770 1279.4 % 1279.4 % -10.1 % -20.1 % Toyota 17,831 21,089 12,343 -15.4 % -15.4 % 44.5 % 28.4 % Volkswagen Group 6,938 1,127 3,303 515.9 % 515.9 % 110.1 % 86.7 % Industry 221,630 169,208 173,600 31.0 % 31.0 % 27.7 % 13.5 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 9.1 % 1.9 % 6.6 % 376.7 % 39.2 % Daimler 9.9 % 4.6 % 5.5 % 115.3 % 80.9 % Ford 28.0 % 25.2 % 29.8 % 11.0 % -6.2 % GM 23.3 % 20.4 % 17.3 % 13.9 % 34.5 % Honda 1.0 % 3.6 % 1.7 % -71.7 % -38.5 % Hyundai 5.1 % 1.0 % 13.4 % 387.9 % -62.3 % Kia 4.7 % 10.0 % 6.6 % -53.4 % -28.9 % Nissan 29.2 % 19.5 % 17.0 % 49.3 % 71.6 % Stellantis 31.0 % 21.1 % 28.9 % 46.7 % 7.3 % Subaru 2.9 % 3.1 % 5.1 % -6.5 % -43.0 % Tesla 11.2 % 1.1 % 12.9 % 964.4 % -12.7 % Toyota 10.5 % 10.8 % 7.8 % -3.1 % 33.6 % Volkswagen Group 12.8 % 2.9 % 7.0 % 344.6 % 83.0 % Industry 16.3 % 13.4 % 15.0 % 22.1 % 9.2 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual BMW 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.3 % Daimler 2.1 % 2.3 % 2.3 % Ford 12.3 % 12.5 % 13.5 % GM 16.6 % 16.2 % 16.0 % Honda 8.4 % 8.5 % 7.2 % Hyundai 5.6 % 5.1 % 5.3 % Kia 5.1 % 4.7 % 5.2 % Nissan 7.3 % 6.3 % 6.2 % Stellantis 10.0 % 11.3 % 10.3 % Subaru 3.9 % 3.4 % 3.9 % Tesla 4.6 % 3.8 % 5.2 % Toyota 12.6 % 15.4 % 13.6 % Volkswagen Group 4.0 % 3.1 % 4.1 %

94.9 % 95.2 % 95.1 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual BMW 2.6 % 2.7 % 2.5 % Daimler 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.6 % Ford 10.6 % 10.8 % 11.2 % GM 15.3 % 14.9 % 15.6 % Honda 10.0 % 9.5 % 8.3 % Hyundai 6.3 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Kia 5.9 % 4.9 % 5.8 % Nissan 6.2 % 5.9 % 6.1 % Stellantis 8.3 % 10.3 % 8.7 % Subaru 4.5 % 3.8 % 4.4 % Tesla 4.9 % 4.3 % 5.3 % Toyota 13.5 % 15.9 % 14.8 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 3.5 % 4.5 %

94.6 % 94.9 % 95.1 %

ATP



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $68,392 $65,608 $69,659 4.2 % -1.8 % Daimler $79,502 $71,290 $78,472 11.5 % 1.3 % Ford $52,995 $46,933 $54,193 12.9 % -2.2 % GM $52,620 $49,901 $50,845 5.4 % 3.5 % Honda $38,506 $37,830 $38,008 1.8 % 1.3 % Hyundai $36,541 $36,402 $37,351 0.4 % -2.2 % Kia $34,108 $34,573 $34,035 -1.3 % 0.2 % Nissan $37,718 $34,511 $38,202 9.3 % -1.3 % Stellantis $55,112 $52,890 $54,994 4.2 % 0.2 % Subaru $34,839 $34,365 $34,373 1.4 % 1.4 % Toyota $42,515 $40,866 $42,288 4.0 % 0.5 % Volkswagen Group $49,607 $47,080 $48,550 5.4 % 2.2 % Industry $45,397 $42,978 $45,400 5.6 % 0.0 %

$2,419

-$3





Incentives



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $2,861 $1,823 $2,758 57.0 % 3.7 % Daimler $2,289 $1,760 $2,202 30.1 % 4.0 % Ford $1,198 $1,595 $1,085 -24.9 % 10.4 % GM $2,083 $1,927 $2,000 8.1 % 4.1 % Honda $1,349 $1,098 $1,285 22.9 % 5.0 % Hyundai $1,019 $645 $950 58.1 % 7.3 % Kia $568 $890 $559 -36.1 % 1.7 % Nissan $2,311 $1,772 $2,174 30.4 % 6.3 % Stellantis $2,581 $2,212 $2,456 16.7 % 5.1 % Subaru $836 $873 $832 -4.2 % 0.5 % Toyota $729 $905 $714 -19.5 % 2.1 % Volkswagen Group $2,273 $1,528 $2,307 48.8 % -1.5 % Industry $1,558 $1,472 $1,485 5.8 % 4.9 %

$86

$72





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW 4.2 % 2.8 % 4.0 % 50.6 % 5.7 % Daimler 2.9 % 2.5 % 2.8 % 16.6 % 2.6 % Ford 2.3 % 3.4 % 2.0 % -33.5 % 12.9 % GM 4.0 % 3.9 % 3.9 % 2.5 % 0.6 % Honda 3.5 % 2.9 % 3.4 % 20.7 % 3.6 % Hyundai 2.8 % 1.8 % 2.5 % 57.5 % 9.7 % Kia 1.7 % 2.6 % 1.6 % -35.3 % 1.5 % Nissan 6.1 % 5.1 % 5.7 % 19.3 % 7.7 % Stellantis 4.7 % 4.2 % 4.5 % 12.0 % 4.8 % Subaru 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.4 % -5.5 % -0.9 % Toyota 1.7 % 2.2 % 1.7 % -22.6 % 1.5 % Volkswagen Group 4.6 % 3.2 % 4.8 % 41.2 % -3.6 % Industry 3.4 % 3.4 % 3.3 % 0.2 % 4.9 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Mar 2023 Forecast Mar 2022 Actual Feb 2023 Actual YOY MOM Industry $61,592,598,876 $54,337,043,463 $52,704,052,960 13.4 % 16.9 %

Quarterly Tables



Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 84,605 80,590 112,057 5.0 % 5.0 % -24.5 % -21.5 % Daimler 78,929 73,412 87,557 7.5 % 7.5 % -9.9 % -6.2 % Ford 468,053 429,174 479,769 9.1 % 9.1 % -2.4 % 1.5 % GM 594,434 509,108 617,575 16.8 % 16.8 % -3.7 % 0.1 % Honda 282,264 266,418 255,250 5.9 % 5.9 % 10.6 % 15.0 % Hyundai 192,656 171,399 211,497 12.4 % 12.4 % -8.9 % -5.3 % Kia 182,626 151,194 175,401 20.8 % 20.8 % 4.1 % 8.3 % Nissan 231,733 201,081 191,887 15.2 % 15.2 % 20.8 % 25.6 % Stellantis 365,610 407,550 348,244 -10.3 % -10.3 % 5.0 % 9.2 % Subaru 142,704 132,346 155,466 7.8 % 7.8 % -8.2 % -4.5 % Tesla 176,345 130,133 131,574 35.5 % 35.5 % 34.0 % 39.4 % Toyota 464,918 514,592 537,971 -9.7 % -9.7 % -13.6 % -10.1 % Volkswagen Group 145,450 114,540 142,039 27.0 % 27.0 % 2.4 % 6.5 % Industry 3,584,087 3,330,136 3,606,847 7.6 % 7.6 % -0.6 % 3.3 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 76,891 78,760 103,405 -2.4 % -2.4 % -25.6 % -22.7 % Daimler 71,128 69,571 82,703 2.2 % 2.2 % -14.0 % -10.6 % Ford 337,059 324,330 338,394 3.9 % 3.9 % -0.4 % 3.6 % GM 456,194 402,836 499,104 13.2 % 13.2 % -8.6 % -4.9 % Honda 279,387 258,857 251,092 7.9 % 7.9 % 11.3 % 15.7 % Hyundai 182,901 169,718 188,202 7.8 % 7.8 % -2.8 % 1.1 % Kia 174,110 137,760 163,657 26.4 % 26.4 % 6.4 % 10.6 % Nissan 164,156 164,170 158,021 0.0 % 0.0 % 3.9 % 8.0 % Stellantis 252,327 330,551 249,335 -23.7 % -23.7 % 1.2 % 5.2 % Subaru 138,519 128,432 148,694 7.9 % 7.9 % -6.8 % -3.1 % Tesla 156,524 125,871 120,829 24.4 % 24.4 % 29.5 % 34.7 % Toyota 416,286 458,887 486,588 -9.3 % -9.3 % -14.4 % -11.0 % Volkswagen Group 126,895 111,084 131,712 14.2 % 14.2 % -3.7 % 0.2 % Industry 2,994,652 2,896,489 3,063,713 3.4 % 3.4 % -2.3 % 1.7 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 BMW 2.4 % 2.4 % 3.1 % Daimler 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.4 % Ford 13.1 % 12.9 % 13.3 % GM 16.6 % 15.3 % 17.1 % Honda 7.9 % 8.0 % 7.1 % Hyundai 5.4 % 5.1 % 5.9 % Kia 5.1 % 4.5 % 4.9 % Nissan 6.5 % 6.0 % 5.3 % Stellantis 10.2 % 12.2 % 9.7 % Subaru 4.0 % 4.0 % 4.3 % Tesla 4.9 % 3.9 % 3.6 % Toyota 13.0 % 15.5 % 14.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.1 % 3.4 % 3.9 %

95.2 % 95.5 % 95.5 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 BMW 2.6 % 2.7 % 3.4 % Daimler 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.7 % Ford 11.3 % 11.2 % 11.0 % GM 15.2 % 13.9 % 16.3 % Honda 9.3 % 8.9 % 8.2 % Hyundai 6.1 % 5.9 % 6.1 % Kia 5.8 % 4.8 % 5.3 % Nissan 5.5 % 5.7 % 5.2 % Stellantis 8.4 % 11.4 % 8.1 % Subaru 4.6 % 4.4 % 4.9 % Tesla 5.2 % 4.3 % 3.9 % Toyota 13.9 % 15.8 % 15.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 3.8 % 4.3 %

94.6 % 95.3 % 95.4 %

ATP





Manufacturer Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $68,851 $63,860 $68,810 7.8 %

0.1 % Daimler $78,696 $73,231 $73,603 7.5 %

6.9 % Ford $54,065 $47,952 $54,351 12.7 %

-0.5 % GM $51,808 $50,664 $52,422 2.3 %

-1.2 % Honda $37,919 $36,632 $37,366 3.5 %

1.5 % Hyundai $37,054 $36,412 $36,879 1.8 %

0.5 % Kia $34,150 $33,925 $34,643 0.7 %

-1.4 % Nissan $37,857 $33,724 $37,149 12.3 %

1.9 % Stellantis $55,093 $52,798 $55,225 4.3 %

-0.2 % Subaru $34,704 $34,677 $35,363 0.1 %

-1.9 % Toyota $42,256 $40,172 $40,329 5.2 %

4.8 % Volkswagen Group $49,148 $45,346 $48,883 8.4 %

0.5 % Industry 45,452 43,701 45,397 4.0 %

0.1 %

$1,750

$55







Incentives





Manufacturer Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $2,741 $2,358 $1,616 16.3 %

69.6 % Daimler $2,127 $2,012 $1,707 5.7 %

24.6 % Ford $1,139 $1,824 $1,071 -37.6 %

6.3 % GM $2,021 $1,974 $1,382 2.4 %

46.2 % Honda $1,325 $1,163 $999 13.9 %

32.6 % Hyundai $948 $890 $974 6.6 %

-2.7 % Kia $601 $1,260 $476 -52.3 %

26.4 % Nissan $2,130 $1,848 $1,457 15.2 %

46.2 % Stellantis $2,380 $2,413 $1,669 -1.3 %

42.6 % Subaru $859 $901 $547 -4.7 %

56.9 % Toyota $710 $1,025 $653 -30.7 %

8.8 % Volkswagen Group $2,154 $1,769 $1,514 21.8 %

42.3 % Industry 1,486 1,631 1,168 -8.9 %

27.2 %

-$145

$318







(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar.com