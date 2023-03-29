Visitt Signs Agreement with Carr to Bring AI-Driven Operations to Their Full Portfolio

Real-time portfolio data insights to fuel continued innovation across Carr's commercial portfolio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitt , the world's first Proactive Building Operating System, adds Carr , a leading owner, operator, developer, and acquiror of high-quality commercial properties in the Washington, D.C., Boston and Austin markets, as client to implement its AI-driven operating platform across their portfolio.

A stand-out platform that provides the ability to anticipate customer concerns and understand customer sentiment with AI

Visitt's rich data insights and AI-driven work order and maintenance workflows enables Carr to proactively optimize operational efficiencies across their portfolio, from a single space and in real-time. Visitt's next-generation suite of building operations solutions includes tenant sentiment insights, collaborative mobile-first tools for onsite teams, and easy-to-use tenant experience features.

Included among the Carr properties launching Visitt's platform are One Congress , a one-million-square-foot, trophy office development in downtown Boston, and The Wilson , the 348,000 square foot office component of a 940,000 square foot mixed-use development in the heart of Bethesda, Maryland.

"We are thrilled that Carr has chosen Visitt as their portfolio-wide building operating system," says Itay Oren, Co-founder & CEO at Visitt. "Carr's commitment to providing their customers with the highest levels of service through innovative technology mirrors our own, and as their partner, we will ensure that their teams can continuously and proactively improve portfolio-wide efficiencies and enhance their customer experience using our next-generation technology and data insights."

"At Carr, we look for opportunities to improve the customer experience constantly," says Linda Cogburn, Senior Vice President of Operations at Carr. "Our Chief Technology Officer, Ilan Zachar, identified Visitt as a stand-out platform that provides the ability for our teams to anticipate customer concerns and understand the customer sentiment through AI-insights. Visitt impressed us with its modern architecture, providing a platform that allows for growth and expansion."

About Visitt

Visitt is the first proactive building operations platform that transforms Real Estate portfolios through digitization, automation & AI. Visitt connects teams, tenants, and tech stacks together in a comprehensive set of easy-to-use building operations, tenant experience, and portfolio visibility solutions. Visitt works across all sectors of commercial and multifamily real estate to empower onsite building teams to seamlessly manage work orders, maintenance, vendors, workforce, and tenant experience, with a set of easy-to-use mobile and desktop apps and real-time portfolio management dashboards.

About Carr Properties:

Carr is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C., Boston, Massachusetts, and Austin, Texas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 16 commercial office properties totaling approximately 5.2 million square feet, one multifamily property totaling 456 units, and two development projects that will add a further 1.7 million square feet of trophy-quality office space to the company's portfolio. Additionally, Carr Properties currently manages three third-party properties, totaling 1.4 million square feet.

