EVCS Partners with ChargeHub to Expand and Simplify Access to Public Charging for Electric Vehicle Drivers on the West Coast

EVCS will use ChargeHub's Passport Hub platform to enable roaming for EV charging across its West Coast charging network

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, and ChargeHub , the operator of the largest interoperability hub in North America, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership. EVCS will join ChargeHub's Passport Hub platform as a Charge Point Operator (CPO), with the intention to open its network to a broad range of EV drivers using a variety of e-mobility service providers (eMSPs). EV drivers will have greater freedom to use web-based or mobile apps of their choice to discover, locate, charge, and pay on the EVCS network. This roaming collaboration between EVCS and ChargeHub adds to EVCS' collaboration with Hubject, which was announced earlier this year.

With more than 700 AC Level 2 and DC Fast chargers, and plans to double in size in 2023, EVCS offers drivers an expansive network of fast, reliable, affordable, and conveniently located chargers across California, Oregon, and Washington. This includes strategic placements along the West Coast Electric Highway's Interstate 5 and Highway 101, urban centers, and underserved and rural communities. On the heels of its $68.8M Series A raise last year, the company is accelerating its expansion into new cities and is increasing its charger density in existing communities.

ChargeHub's Passport Hub greatly simplifies roaming between multiple CPOs and eMSPs through a single agreement, a single flexible platform integration, and a single flexible accounting process. With over 70,000 public charging stations integrated to the Passport Hub from multiple CPOs, the addition of EVCS' DC Fast and Level 2 charging network on the West Coast makes charging more accessible to all drivers.

"Today we are doubling-down on our commitment to a hassle-free charging experience for EV drivers, by offering them more convenient ways to access our extensive charging network across the West Coast," said Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of EVCS. "Roaming continues to be a key ingredient of EVCS' strategy for seamless public charging experience, and we are glad to be partnering with ChargeHub on that front," said Karim Farhat, Vice President of Partnerships at EVCS.

"Our mission is to simplify the EV charging experience every step of the way," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. "Having an extensive charging network on the West Coast like EVCS integrate into our Passport Hub and open its access to driver's preferred eMSP apps is in line with NEVI's interoperability goals and will help our industry accelerate in the right direction."

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging networks on the West Coast. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources, to encourage the installation of fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged more than 160 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities, to build and grow its net-zero-carbon network. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers fixed-rate subscription charging. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with potential savings of hundreds of US dollars annually. For more information, visit www.evcs.com.

About ChargeHub:

ChargeHub was founded in 2013 with the mission to make EV charging as seamless as fueling a gasoline vehicle. It started by developing what is now the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app, the ChargeHub app, with over 1 million annual users, to help drivers find all public charging stations in the US and Canada and pay with a single account. More recently, ChargeHub launched its interoperability hub, the Passport Hub, to help the entire industry easily interconnect and enable large scale roaming to drivers. The Passport Hub enables eMSPs, such as automakers, vertically integrated charging networks, utilities, fleets, car sharing companies, and more, to quickly offer seamless charging to their customers via a single integration. Simultaneously, it enables CPOs to greatly reduce their required effort to enable roaming to as many eMSPs as they want through a single integration. For more information, visit www.chargehub.com.

